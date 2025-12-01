Alaska school district erases Veterans Day from official calendar: ‘absolutely unacceptable’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A GOP candidate running for governor in Alaska unleashed on the Anchorage School District after the public school system opted out of including Veterans Day on their official calendar, instead referring to the holiday designated to honor the U.S. military as a "student release professional development day."

Bernadette Wilson, who is running as a Republican to lead the Last Frontier State, slammed the school district for not including Veterans Day on their annual calendar, calling it "absolutely unacceptable."

She said that indoctrination and woke ideology are still prevalent in the modern education system.

"There is no doubt a huge effort right now to indoctrinate our kids," Wilson told Fox News Digital. "We see it with how low our kids are dropping in test scores, and then we see it with the forced, woke ideology that's coming from our school districts."

While the school district did not recognize the holiday on their calendar, they did post on social media on Veterans Day, saying, "the Anchorage School District extends our deepest gratitude to the veterans in our schools, families, and community for their courage, sacrifice, and dedication," and that "your service and example inspire our students every day."

Despite the school district’s public post, Wilson was quick to point out that this was the same school system that recently attached disclaimers to pamphlets of the U.S. Constitution and Declaration of Independence saying the district "does not endorse" the viewpoints held in America's founding documents.

The Anchorage School District later told the Anchorage Daily News that the disclaimer was added as a mistake.

Wilson then slammed the school district over their claim the disclaimer was an accident, telling Fox News Digital they "don’t get the luxury" of mistakenly avoiding allegiance with the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence.

"The very fact that you have educators who are in this sphere that are saying, well, that was an accident, you don't get the luxury," Wilson explained. "It wasn't an accident. They got caught, and that's where this so-called apology comes in."

"The same school district that is taking Veterans Day and renaming it is now trying to say, well, [the disclaimers were] an accident," Wilson added.

The Anchorage School District did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

As for what Wilson would do should she be elected governor of Alaska, she noted the many options that would "embolden parents" and strengthen schools.

"We need to be empowering parents, whether it's with educational savings accounts, we can look at ‘no more lines’ legislation," Wilson explained. "Any number of different charter schools, home-school co-ops, I mean, there's a whole host of things out there where parents have options."

"I think that we need to continue the conversation to embolden parents to be able to utilize those options in front of them," Wilson added.

