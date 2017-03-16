'Burn in hell' says wife whose Detroit-area husband killed 4

An ex-convict who killed his two children with carbon monoxide and fatally shot two stepchildren in suburban Detroit was sentenced to at least 47 years in prison Wednesday for an attack that also nearly killed his wife.

"Your justice will come when you burn in hell for eternity," Faith Green said in court, a scar visible from her ear to chin.

Wayne County Judge Dana Hathaway said she would reluctantly accept a plea deal negotiated by prosecutors and Gregory Green's lawyer. Faith Green wanted a no-parole sentence, but the judge noted that her husband would have to live to age 97 before he gets his first opportunity at release for second-degree murder.

"I'm convinced you'll be incarcerated for the remainder of your life," Hathaway told fifty-year-old Gregory Green.

Police say Gregory Green called 911 last September to report the deaths of his children, ages 4 and 5, and stepchildren, ages 19 and 17, at his Dearborn Heights home.

He bound his wife, cut her face with a box cutter and shot her in the foot before fatally shooting her teenage children in front of her, police said. Their two daughters were found in a car, dead of carbon monoxide poisoning.

"It's in God's hands. Only He can judge," Gregory Green told the judge. "I'm sorry for what has happened."

But at the same time, he offered an excuse, saying all he wanted was a "God-fearing helpmate" who would support him.

Faith Green was seeking a divorce at the time of the killings. The Greens married in 2010, two years after Gregory Green left prison on his fifth request for parole. He had pleaded no contest to killing his first wife, who was pregnant, in 1991.

___

