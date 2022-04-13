Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James hit with federal charge

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alleged Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James , has been hit with a federal terrorism charge hours after he was nabbed by police for the shocking daylight shooting in New York City, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District announced Wednesday.

"Yesterday was a dark day for all of us," said U.S. Attorney Breon Peace of the Brooklyn shooting Tuesday that left at least 29 people injured.

James has been hit with one count of terrorist and other violent attacks against mass transportation systems, according to the criminal complaint. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

James, 62, who was born in New York City but had been living in Philadelphia, allegedly traveled to Brooklyn to commit the heinous crime, according to prosecutors.

The rampage unfolded at about 8:24 a.m. on the N train in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. James, allegedly donning a gas mask, released a gas canister then opened fire, striking 10 people and wounding at least 19 others during rush hour. No one was killed.

He fled the scene but was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after a witness spotted him in the East Village and called cops.

The suspect has a history of posting disturbing racist YouTube videos.