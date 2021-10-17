Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

THE CLINTONS
Published

Bill Clinton released from hospital in Southern California

Clinton suffered 'a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream,' an aide told the AP

By Jessica Chasmar | Fox News
close
Bill Clinton hospitalized in California Video

Bill Clinton hospitalized in California

Fox News medical contributor Dr.Marty Makary provides insight on 'Hannity'

Former President Bill Clinton was released Sunday from the Southern California hospital where he had been admitted days earlier for an infection.

Clinton, 75, was released around 8 a.m. from the University of California Irvine Medical Center after he was admitted Tuesday with an infection unrelated to COVID-19, officials said.

BILL CLINTON TO REMAIN IN HOSPITAL ANOTHER NIGHT, RECEIVE ANTIBIOTICS, SPOKESMAN SAYS

Hillary Clinton accompanied her husband as he left Sunday, The Associated Press reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An aide to the former president told the AP that Clinton had a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream, and that he was in an intensive care section of the hospital but wasn’t receiving ICU care.

President Joe Biden said Friday night at the University of Connecticut that he had spoken to Clinton, and that the former president was "doing fine."

More from Politics