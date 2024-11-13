Biden and Trump to meet at White House following 2024 election and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Biden and Trump to meet at White House following 2024 election.

2. President-elect Trump nominates Pete Hegseth for secretary of defense.

3. Republicans closer to cementing unified power across Congress and the White House.

MAJOR HEADLINES

SUPERCHARGED – Trump's cost-cutter picks to slash 'fraud' spending and make ‘life better for all Americans.’ Continue reading …

‘NOT TAKING THE LOSS WELL’ – Social media erupts following Jill Biden's apparent cold shoulder for VP Harris at event. Continue reading …

LEADER MARK – Republicans huddle behind closed doors to choose McConnell's successor. Continue reading ...

THE COMEBACK – Trump's election victory shows reshaping of political landscape from coast to coast. Continue reading …

'THIS IS NOT ISOLATED' – Fired FEMA worker claims Trump homes skipped under ‘avoidance’ policy. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

SINGING THE BLUES – Celebs came out in droves to support Harris’ presidential bid — but where are they now? Continue reading …

‘DISGRACEFUL’ – Biden slammed for response to Israeli reporter. Continue reading …

MAKING A CHOICE – House Republicans to elect new Trump-era leadership with majority still undecided. Continue reading …

BLOWING THE WHISTLE – Former NFL star has message for Americans criticizing Trump supporters. Continue reading ...

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

MEDIA MAYHEM – CNN, MSNBC could return to resistance TV after being reliable anti-Trump networks during first term. Continue reading …

‘CUTTING OFF GENERATIONS’ – Abortion survivor details 'trauma' she has experienced. Continue reading …

‘MORAL ISSUE FOR ME' – 'The View' co-host agrees with advice to cut off pro-Trump family at holidays. Continue reading ...

‘WE GOT F-----’ – Carville shreds Vice President Harris’ campaign strategy. Continue reading ...

OPINION

KERRY JACKSON – Law-and-order voters in America’s second largest city finally fire their radical DA. Continue reading …

MARK PENN – 8 lessons for Democrats and Donald Trump. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

BUSTED – More than $31M in meth concealed in shipment of peppers seized at border. Continue reading ...

‘MESSED ME UP’ – Tyreek Hill floats latest theory about arrest near NFL stadium amid battle with wrist injury. Continue reading ...

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Play and enter to win a trip to NYC! Take the quiz …

TOO CLOSE FOR COMFORT – Martha Stewart pushes Drew Barrymore away during interview. Continue reading ...

HANG ON TIGHT – New roller coaster will open in 2025 standing 145 feet tall and reaching 65 mph in four seconds. See the video …

-

WATCH



K-VON MOEZZI – Only in America can someone go from garbage man to McDonald's worker to president. See video …

KAYLEE MCGHEE – Trump has surrounded himself with people that ‘want to implement his agenda.’ See video …

-



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













