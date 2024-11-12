Expand / Collapse search
Martha Stewart appears annoyed by Drew Barrymore during touchy interview

The 83-year-old was promoting her 100th cookbook on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Martha Stewart has firm boundaries.

During her appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show" Tuesday, the lifestyle guru wasn’t feeling the host’s infamous touchy-feely interview style.

Barrymore asked Stewart what makes her "soft and gooey" as she smiled and stuck her own finger in her mouth. She also moved closer to her guest on the couch.

Stewart repeated the question, apparently confused, and then replied, "Treatment."

Split screen of Drew Barrymore and Martha Stewart on The Drew Barrymore Show

Drew Barrymore got a little too close for Martha Stewart's comfort during her appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show." (CBS)

"Soft and gooey treatment?" Barrymore asked, and Stewart agreed, with the actress adding, "When you’re treated like a lady?"

"Yes, that’s nice," the 83-year-old said.

As Barrymore began following up, petting Stewart's arm and back, Stewart playfully pushed her backwards on the large couch saying, "You’re the wrong gender."

Martha Stewart pushing Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore SHow

Stewart playfully pushed the eager Barrymore back on the couch after teasing "you're the wrong gender" for romantic inquiries. (CBS)

"I know," Barrymore jokingly groaned as she laid back. She also laughed and added, "The way it’s going with men though, Martha, I’m not so sure anymore."

"You're the wrong gender."

— Martha Stewart

Barrymore and Stewart did hug at a different point later in the interview, after Barrymore shared a live shot of Stewart’s niece and nephew in Stewart’s hometown of Nutley, New Jersey, where they and the mayor unveiled a new street sign renamed in her honor.

The pair have also appeared to be friendly for years, appearing at events over the years, including a book launch earlier this year for author Dr. Aliza Pressman's book release party for "5 Principles Of Parenting."

Martha Stewart, Dr. Aliza Pressman and Drew Barrymore posing together

Stewart and Barrymore have appeared to be friendly over the years, most recently being photographed together at the book launch for Dr. Aliza Pressman's "5 Principles Of Parenting" in January. (Noam Galai/Getty Images for Dr. Aliza Pressman)

Before the new season of the show started, Barrymore did say she would try to give guests a little more space.

"I’ll try to practice physical distance, which is not my strong point," Barrymore told Entertainment Tonight in August.

She added, "Do you know how hard the pandemic was for me? I was alone in a studio by myself! I like to be around people!"

Drew Barrymore and Martha Stewart posing together

Barrymore said in August she would try to "practice physical distance, which is not my strong point." (Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Financo)

Barrymore also acknowledged, "[It’s] not everyone’s favorite, but I’m sorry to those people."

The talk show host has gone viral several times in the past for getting physically super close to her interview subjects on the show.

One of the more viral moments of Barrymore’s hands-on approach was her December 2023 interview with talk show host icon Oprah Winfrey.

She took Winfrey’s hands, caressed her arm, and held her close as Winfrey tried to shift a little on the couch.

Barrymore and Oprah

Barrymore's interview with Oprah Winfrey garnered a lot of attention, especially for Winfrey's reactions. (The Drew Barrymore Show/screenshot)

While fans were critical online, Winfrey told TMZ at the time she enjoyed Barrymore's hands-on approach during the interview and admitted it provided her solace. She added that she thought Barrymore was endearing and said she loved the actress for staying true to herself. Winfrey then joked that she now demands that her longtime partner, Stedman Graham, offer similar stroking sessions.

