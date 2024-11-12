Martha Stewart appears annoyed by Drew Barrymore during touchy interview

Martha Stewart has firm boundaries.

During her appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show" Tuesday, the lifestyle guru wasn’t feeling the host’s infamous touchy-feely interview style.

Barrymore asked Stewart what makes her "soft and gooey" as she smiled and stuck her own finger in her mouth. She also moved closer to her guest on the couch.

Stewart repeated the question, apparently confused, and then replied, "Treatment."

"Soft and gooey treatment?" Barrymore asked, and Stewart agreed, with the actress adding, "When you’re treated like a lady?"

"Yes, that’s nice," the 83-year-old said.

As Barrymore began following up, petting Stewart's arm and back, Stewart playfully pushed her backwards on the large couch saying, "You’re the wrong gender."

"I know," Barrymore jokingly groaned as she laid back. She also laughed and added, "The way it’s going with men though, Martha, I’m not so sure anymore."

"You're the wrong gender." — Martha Stewart

Barrymore and Stewart did hug at a different point later in the interview, after Barrymore shared a live shot of Stewart’s niece and nephew in Stewart’s hometown of Nutley, New Jersey, where they and the mayor unveiled a new street sign renamed in her honor.

The pair have also appeared to be friendly for years, appearing at events over the years, including a book launch earlier this year for author Dr. Aliza Pressman's book release party for "5 Principles Of Parenting."

Before the new season of the show started, Barrymore did say she would try to give guests a little more space.

"I’ll try to practice physical distance, which is not my strong point," Barrymore told Entertainment Tonight in August.

She added, "Do you know how hard the pandemic was for me? I was alone in a studio by myself! I like to be around people!"

Barrymore also acknowledged, "[It’s] not everyone’s favorite, but I’m sorry to those people."

The talk show host has gone viral several times in the past for getting physically super close to her interview subjects on the show.

One of the more viral moments of Barrymore’s hands-on approach was her December 2023 interview with talk show host icon Oprah Winfrey.

She took Winfrey’s hands, caressed her arm, and held her close as Winfrey tried to shift a little on the couch.

While fans were critical online, Winfrey told TMZ at the time she enjoyed Barrymore's hands-on approach during the interview and admitted it provided her solace. She added that she thought Barrymore was endearing and said she loved the actress for staying true to herself. Winfrey then joked that she now demands that her longtime partner, Stedman Graham, offer similar stroking sessions.