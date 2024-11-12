Biden dragged for mocking reporter who asked him if he will get hostage deal done with Hamas: 'DISGRACEFUL'

Social media users blasted President Biden this week after footage from inside the Oval Office appeared to show him mocking a reporter who asked him about securing a hostage deal between Hamas and Israel before the end of his term.

In a clip shared to X by Israeli journalist Neria Kraus on Tuesday, Biden replied to her question of whether he’d be able to oversee a deal before leaving office by asking her whether she could "get hit in the head by the camera" behind her.

X users were outraged by the clip, with individuals like pro-Israel comedian Michael Rapaport calling Biden’s quip "DISGRACEFUL."

Kraus’ clip appeared to be recorded right ahead of Biden’s Oval Office meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday. A White House transcript captured the remarks made in the clip, starting with the reporter’s question.

"President Biden, do you think we can get a hostage deal by the end of your term?" the Israeli Channel 13 correspondent asked.

Biden replied, stating, "Do you think you can keep from getting hit in the head by a — a camera behind you?" He then turned to his guest and officially began the meeting.

During the meeting, Biden and Herzog discussed Israel's ongoing war with Hamas and its backers in the region following the terrorist organization's Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in Israel.

"I know that you're working very hard to make sure that this war will end and that there will be, first and foremost, security for the people of Israel, as well as for the people of Lebanon," Herzog told Biden, adding that 101 hostages have been held in the Gaza Strip for more than 400 days.

In her post featuring the clip, Kraus provided more context to Biden’s quip, stating, "I asked President Biden if he thinks that he can get a hostage deal done by the end of his term. He answered, commenting on the number of cameramen in the room: ‘Do you think that you can get hit in the head by the camera behind you?’"

Kraus’ video prompted outrage towards the 46th president. Journalist Yashar Ali even denounced Biden’s remarks, saying, "Biden always gets annoyed with reporters asking questions like this but hostage families are on edge and this is unhelpful. Also his responses have gone from sort of funny to dementia adjacent."

Conservative commentator and author Sean Parnell ripped Biden, stating, "RIDICULOUS answer by our demented POTUS, especially since Americans are still being held hostage."

Washington Examiner reporter Jeremiah Poff observed, "Biden is way past the point of caring about anything."

"The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin posted, "Are we [really] surprised millions of Americans felt gaslit about Biden’s condition and mental sharpness?"

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for comment.