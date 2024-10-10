Republican David Valadao wins re-election to US House in California's 22nd Congressional District

Incumbent Republican Rep. David Valadao won re-election to the U.S. House in California's 22nd Congressional District in the San Joaquin Valley. The highly contested race was considered to be a tossup.

Republican Gabe Evans was also declared the winner in Colorado's 8th Congressional District on Tuesday night. Valadao and Evans' victories now put the GOP two wins away from a majority in the House.

The breakdown currently stands at: 216 Republicans to 206 Democrats. There are still 13 races to be called as of Tuesday evening.

The congressional race was a high-stakes rematch between Valadao and Democratic challenger Rudy Salas. Valadao, who has represented the district since 2013 – except for one term from 2019-21 – is one of the few Republicans to have survived in a largely Democratic-leaning district the last few years. The district also has more registered Democrats than Republicans.

REMATCH SET BETWEEN GOP REP. VALADAO, DEMOCRATIC CHALLENGER IN BATTLEGROUND CALIFORNIA DISTRICT

Valadao is known for his moderate positions that sometimes go against the more conservative wing of his party. He voted to impeach former President Trump, which made him both a target of Trump allies and a key figure for Democrats seeking to flip the seat.

Salas, a former state assemblyman, sought to unseat Valadao after narrowly losing in 2022. Salas, who has strong ties to labor unions and the state's agricultural workers, has aimed to mobilize the electorate in CA-22's majority-Latino district, which encompasses parts of California's Central Valley.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 22nd District has faced significant challenges, including water shortages, illegal immigration issues and economic concerns. Both candidates boast deep local roots.

In 2022, Valadao beat Salas by less than 4,000 votes.