Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

House Of Representatives Politics

House Republicans to elect new Trump-era leadership with majority still undecided

House Republicans to elect leaders behind closed doors today

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
How Trump's election was 'immigration election' Video

How Trump's election was 'immigration election'

'America Reports' panelists Marie Harf and Batya Ungar-Sargon unpack the Democrats' blame game after their election loss.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

House Republicans are gathering behind closed doors Wednesday to elect their leaders in the next Congress.

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., and Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., are all running for their current roles again with no stated challengers as of Tuesday afternoon.

National Republican Congressional Committee Chair Richard Hudson, R-N.C., is also running for another term.

SHUTDOWN STANDOFF LOOMS IN CONGRESS' FINAL WEEKS BEFORE TRUMP'S RETURN TO WHITE HOUSE

Tom Emmer, Steve Scalise, Mike Johnson

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, left, Speaker Mike Johnson and Majority Leader Steve Scalise are running for their same roles. (Getty Images)

Each of the four leaders will still have to pitch themselves to the House Republican Conference on Wednesday morning, and the election is expected later that afternoon.

But contests are expected for the No. 5 and No. 6 House GOP leadership roles. Three House Republicans have confirmed they are running for House GOP conference chair: Reps. Erin Houchin, R-Ind., Kat Cammack, R-Fla., and Lisa McClain, R-Mich.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., is not running for the role again after she was tapped to be ambassador to the United Nations in the new Trump administration.

HOUSE LEADERS MOVE QUICKLY TO CONSOLIDATE POWER IN SHOW OF CONFIDENCE FOR REPUBLICAN MAJORITY

Stefanik speaks at MSG Trump rally

House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik is not running for the role again. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

That position is in charge of overseeing and executing the conference’s messaging as well as setting up conference-wide meetings.

Two Republicans are also vying for the role of House GOP policy committee chair: Republican Study Committee Chair Kevin Hern, R-Okla., is challenging current Policy Committee Chair Gary Palmer, R-Ala.

Hern, who is term-limited for leading the House GOP’s de facto conservative think tank, has been actively campaigning for the role.

Fox News Digital obtained fliers on Tuesday that Hern’s staff was distributing to fellow Republicans touting Hern’s endorsement for the low-level leadership role.

DEMS PRIVATELY FRET ABOUT LOSING HOUSE AFTER GOP VICTORY IN WHITE HOUSE, SENATE

Republican Rep. Kevin Hern, a white man with blonde hair.

Republican Study Committee Chair Kevin Hern is running for House GOP Policy Committee. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images)

Even if Wednesday's elections come together drama-free, Johnson will have to work to win the support of hard-line Republican skeptics – some of whom have already signaled they will need to be persuaded by the speaker – in time for the House-wide vote for speaker in January.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Electing a House speaker requires a full majority vote in the House. While the final numbers are still up in the air, Republicans are widely expected to keep the majority by just single digits.

It means Johnson can afford precious little dissent to win the gavel again and avoid a scenario like the infamous 15-round vote for House speaker that ex-Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., endured in early 2022.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com