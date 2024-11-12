Jill Biden's apparent cold shoulder for Kamala Harris ignites social media

Social media erupted following what many characterized as first lady Jill Biden’s icy reception for Vice President Kamala Harris as the now-former Democratic presidential nominee took an adjacent seat at Arlington Cemetery on Tuesday.

Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff approached their row of seats from the first lady’s right as the vice president greeted and shook hands with those around her — except Biden.

"It’s safe to say that Jill Biden hates Kamala Harris’ guts," conservative commentator Steve Cortes said while sharing a video snippet of the non-interaction.

As Harris took her seat, Biden appeared to look straight ahead through dark sunglasses.

BIDEN ADMIN HIT WITH FOIA SUIT SEEKING 25TH AMENDMENT-RELATED COMMS

"Jill Biden refused to even look at Kamala," claimed the popular X account ‘End Wokeness’.

Journalist Andy Ngo shared a closer-up shot of the second family and first lady, describing Biden as "stone face[d]" and commenting that Harris supporters have been, in part, blaming President Biden for their candidate’s loss last Tuesday.

The interaction, or lack thereof, also received international media attention as Italian TV journalist Leonardo Panetta wrote on X in Italian that Harris was "ignored" by Biden after her defeat.

"Jill Biden… did not get up to greet her and then remained seated next to the vice president wearing sunglasses without deigning to look at her," Panetta said. "Good climate in America."

"They’re not taking the loss well," remarked right-wing commentator Benny Arthur Johnson.

"Watch Jill Biden evidently give Kamala the cold shoulder as she arrives at Arlington National Cemetery. Kamala shook everyone’s hand before swiftly racing past Jill as the cameras were rolling."

JILL BIDEN TELLS AZ COMMENCEMENT CROWD COMMUNITY COLLEGE SHOULD BE FREE IN AMERICA

Fellow commentator Dave Rubin added in a separate post that he hasn’t "seen two chicks that hated each other that much since Dorothy stole all the men at the Rusty Anchor from Blanche in season 7 of ‘The Golden Girls’."

"Whoever seated them together hates them both," one user replied to Rubin.

Conservative author David Harris Jr. suggested there appears to be a "rift" within the party following Harris’ blowout loss to President-elect Donald Trump.

The first and second families were at the Virginia cemetery to watch the president lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in remembrance of Veterans Day.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The first lady reportedly did greet Emhoff "enthusiastically," according to a recounting by the Daily Mail, but she appeared more stoic when Harris arrived.

During the campaign, the first lady did campaign for Harris and spoke of how they bonded over the loss of close family members to cancer and other connections.

On Wednesday, the first lady will travel to her home region of Philadelphia to deliver remarks at a gala for the Philadelphia250 organization that is preparing to celebrate America's semiquincentennial next year.

Fox News Digital reached out to a representative for the first lady, the White House and Harris’ office for comment.