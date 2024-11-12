Dolphins' Tyreek Hill floats latest theory about arrest near NFL stadium amid battle with wrist injury

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill played in Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams with what he described as a torn ligament in his wrist.

The eight-time Pro Bowler was a game-time decision heading into "Monday Night Football" and missed some practice time recently. While Hill told ESPN he had been dealing with wrist issues since training camp, he claims the events that transpired as he was detained by police near the Dolphins home stadium in September exacerbated the injury.

Hill added that he previously underwent an MRI which confirmed a torn ligament in his wrist.

Hill added that he decided to keep quiet about the injury prior to this week. But, "that arrest messed me up," he told ESPN. "[not going to] let it stop me."

Miami Police performed a traffic stop on Sept. 8, just hours before the Dolphins season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars was scheduled to kick off. Hill was on his way to the game at the time.

Bodycam footage showed police officers pulling up next to Hill’s car and telling him he was speeding. Hill asks how fast he was going but is instructed to pull over.

The officer knocks on the window and Hill tells the officer not to knock on his window like that as he hands over his driver’s license. Hill then tells the officer to give him his ticket and rolls the window back up. The officer demands that Hill keep his window down.

"Keep your window down, or I’m going to get you out of the car. As a matter of fact, get out of the car," the officer says.

A second officer threatens to break the window.

"We’re not playing this game," another officer says as the bodycam shows one officer opening the door, reaching into Hill’s car and pulling him out with a third officer’s help.

"Hey Drew, I'm getting arrested Drew," Hill is heard saying, apparently speaking with his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

One officer says, "When we tell you to do something, you do it, not what you want but when we tell you. You’re a little f---ing confused."

Hill has not put up the eye-popping statistics so far this season that fans have become accustomed to in recent years. At least some of the drop in production can be attributed to the quarterback issues the Dolphins have experienced this season. Normal starter Tua Tagovailoa missed time this year due to a concussion.

Hill has finished each of the past four seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards, including a career-best 1,799 performance in 2023.

The Dolphins picked up their third win of the season on Monday and remain alive in the race for a spot in the AFC playoffs. They will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 17.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

