Biblical studies student illegally in U.S. allegedly stabs two teens with metal fork, slaps woman on flight

A Lufthansa flight from Chicago to Frankfurt was forced to make an emergency landing Oct. 25 after a man allegedly stabbed two teenagers with a metal fork on board during a violent outburst, authorities said.

Federal prosecutors have charged 28-year-old Indian national Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli with assault following the incident aboard Lufthansa Flight 431.

The plane was subsequently diverted to Boston Logan International Airport, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.

A release issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office said Usiripalli faces one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm while traveling on an aircraft in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, prosecutors said.

The release also said charging documents allege that shortly after meal service, a 17-year-old passenger who had been lightly asleep awoke to find Usiripalli standing over him.

Usiripalli allegedly stabbed the teen who was sleeping in the left clavicle with a metal fork, then lunged at another 17-year-old seated nearby, striking him in the back of the head with the same utensil, per the release.

The second victim suffered a laceration to the rear of his head.

When crew members intervened, prosecutors said, Usiripalli raised his hand in the shape of a gun, placed his fingers in his mouth, and mimed pulling the trigger.

He then allegedly turned toward a female passenger and slapped her across the face before attempting to slap a flight attendant.

Officials said the disturbance prompted the flight’s diversion to Boston, where law enforcement officers met the aircraft and took Usiripalli into custody.

According to prosecutors, Usiripalli had previously entered the United States on a student visa and was most recently enrolled in a master’s program in biblical studies. He currently lacks lawful immigration status.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Usiripalli is expected to appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Lufthansa for comment.