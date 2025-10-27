Expand / Collapse search
13-year-old in the US illegally denied release after alleged gang ties come to light following school threat

Prosecutors described the teen as dangerous and a flight risk, while his attorney argued he’s a child with a pending asylum case.

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
A Brazilian boy with a reportedly lengthy criminal history and alleged ties to a gang apologized for his actions and asked a court to forgive him before a judge denied him bond during an immigration proceeding.

The unidentified boy, a resident of Everett, appeared last week at a virtual court hearing from Virginia’s Northwest Regional Juvenile Detention Center, where he has been held since his Oct. 9 arrest.

Before his request for release was denied, federal prosecutors argued the teen posed a public safety and flight risk, according to the Boston Globe, which spoke with the boy’s attorney.

NOEM, IN ILLINOIS, CALLS OUT GOV. PRITZKER, CHICAGO'S MAYOR OVER THEIR HANDLING OF CRIMINAL ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

ice AGENT

ICE agent conducting raid in field. (Getty Images)

"I don’t think he’s good. He’s as good as he can be," attorney Andrew Lattarulo told the newspaper. "When I talked to him, I could tell he’s trying to find strength in his voice, but you still hear the 13-year-old child."

He said the child and his family have a pending asylum case. The teen and his family allegedly entered the US illegally in 2021. Lattarulo noted that self-deportation for the child and family was a possibility, the newspaper reported.

The boy was taken into custody after authorities received a tip about a violent threat against another student, Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria told reporters. DeMaria said the teen had a long knife on him when he was arrested but no gun, which contradicts an earlier claim from the Department of Homeland Security.

DHS MARKS 'ONE OF THE MOST VIOLENT DAYS' OF OPERATION MIDWAY BLITZ WITH SEVERAL ARRESTS

Law enforcement officer near ICE badge on wall

A Brazilian teenage boy who lived in Massachusetts was denied release after federal prosecutors cited his alleged gang ties during immigration proceedings last week. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The Department of Homeland Security alleged the boy has ties to a Brazilian criminal ring known as "Gang 33" and "posed a public safety threat with an extensive rap sheet," the Globe reported. DeMaria said the teen "has a criminal history, a criminal past" and is "well known" to local law enforcement, according to Boston.com.

DeMaria also denied claims that the city summoned U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel to the police station following the boy’s arrest.

However, Boston-based Lawyers for Civil Rights has called for an independent state probe into the Everett Police Department’s role in the matter.

Fox News Digital has reached out to DHS and Lattarulo.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
