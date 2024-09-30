Authorities launch major search and rescue effort after Helene ravages North Carolina and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

DON’T MISS IT: Vance vs. Walz this Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET. What might set this VP debate apart from the rest?

TOP 3

1. Authorities launch major search and rescue effort after Helene crushes North Carolina.

2. Early voting begins in Nebraska and Washington, DC.

3. How to watch the Fox News - CBS News Vice Presidential Debate Simulcast.

MAJOR HEADLINES

DEBT TRAP – Economists throw curveball in Trump-Harris race that should shift the election. Continue reading …

‘CHILLING EFFECT’ – Democratic governor handed first-in-nation safety bill — immediately vetoes it. Continue reading …

‘SPIKING THE FOOTBALL’ – VP Harris pours gasoline on Pittsburgh sandwich shop’s Vance gaffe. Continue reading …

SIGNIFICANT INJURY – Super Bowl defending champs suffer another blow as star out with possible torn ACL. Continue reading …

‘TAKE BACK THIS COUNTRY’ – 'Shazam!' star defies Hollywood by coming out in full support of Trump and his plan for America. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

BORDER BLUNDER – Senate GOP teams up to take on Harris policy pitfalls in pre-election video series. Continue reading …

SCHOOL'S OUT – Critical battles loom as Congress looks to avoid a crippling 'shutdown crisis' for the next president. Continue reading …

'PARTICULARLY HARMFUL' – Trump assassination attempt: Secret Service to face new lawsuit over DEI quota. Continue reading …

MINDS CHANGE – Harris surrogates try to explain away ‘flip-flopping’ immigration policy. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

'TRUMP'S HAREM' – Liberal author tells Biden to 'dissolve' Supreme Court before leaving office. Continue reading …

ANOTHER BIASED PERFORMANCE? – CBS News casts a long shadow of anti-Trump bias ahead of its vice-presidential debate. Continue reading …

ELECTION INTERFERENCE? – Google 'immediately' censored ads featuring Trump, but not Harris, executives say. Continue reading …

'STOOD IN THE WAY' – New Yorker spends large part of Kamala Harris endorsement rebuking Biden. Continue reading …

OPINION

MIKE POMPEO – Kamala Harris would crush families with big-government price controls. Continue reading …

MACY PETTY – As a female athlete, I do not consent to playing alongside men in collegiate sports. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

LET'S GET REAL – Most Americans are hesitant to share their honest opinions on key political issues, Social Pressure Index says. Continue reading …

ALL COMES DOWN TO THIS – Mets-Braves doubleheader to determine final NL Wild Card teams in dramatic fashion. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on celebrity birthdays, pumpkin spice and unique cars. Take the quiz here …

'HAVE TO DO THIS FOREVER' – Tom Arnold reveals how he dropped 80 pounds without Ozempic. Continue reading …

FOOD LOVER – Watch this priceless reaction from a baby after her first taste of pizza. See video …

WATCH

GUY BENSON – JD Vance will hold Harris and Walz's feet to the fire. See video …

MIKE POMPEO – We need to get back to a model that delivers peace and prosperity. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













