'Shazam!' star Zachary Levi endorses Donald Trump for president: 'We are going to take back this country'

A Hollywood actor is throwing his support behind former President Trump as Election Day is a little more than five weeks away.

"Shazam!" star Zachary Levi revealed his pick for president while moderating an event with former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard, the former Democrat congresswoman from Hawaii, in Michigan on Saturday.

Levi opened the event by explaining that he initially was backing RFK Jr. in the 2024 presidential election, and when Kennedy suspended his campaign, Levi knew to whom he was sending his support.

"In a perfect world, in whatever that would look like, perhaps I would have voted for Bobby," Levi said. "But we don't live in a perfect world. In fact, we live in a very broken one. We live in a country that has been hijacked by a lot of people who want to take this place way off the cliff, and we're here to stop that."

Levi added that he grew up in a Christian conservative family and his parents taught him to "have a healthy level of distrust of the government," adding that Kennedy is the "real deal" and the kind of politician he wanted to support for president.

"We are going to take back this country. We are going to make it great again, we're going to make it healthy again. And so I stand with Bobby and I stand with everyone else who is standing with President Trump. ... Of the two choices that we have, and we only have two, President Trump is the man that can get us there," Levi said.

Levi starred as the superhero Shazam in two DC movies in 2019 and 2023. The movies are about a young boy who transforms into an adult man after saying the catchphrase. He also starred in the TV series "Chuck" and voiced Flynn Rider in the animated Disney movie "Tangled."

The actor also brewed a social media storm after expressing his distrust of the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer in a post on X in 2023.

The controversy began when Levi retweeted a question from Moorhouse Group founder Lyndon Wood, who questioned his followers, "Do you agree or not, that Pfizer is a real danger to the world?"

Levi replied to the question, "Hardcore agree."

The brief comment stirred intense backlash from left-leaning X accounts, attacking the actor for "disappointing" them after supporting "antivax propaganda."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Trump campaign and Levi for comment on the endorsement and did not immediately receive a response.

