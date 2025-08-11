Austin man charged with capital murder after deadly Target parking lot shooting spree

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man faces capital murder charges after allegedly shooting and killing three people, including a 4-year-old girl, during a carjacking at a Target store in Austin, Texas on Monday.

The Austin Police Department said 32-year-old Ethan Nieneker was arrested on Monday and charged with two counts of capital murder and one count of first-degree felony murder.

Police identified the victims who were killed as Hector Leopoldo Martinez Machuca, Adam Chow and Chow’s 4-year-old granddaughter.

According to police, officers responded to calls of multiple shootings at the Target parking lot near Research Boulevard at about 2:15 p.m., and when they arrived, they found Machuca in the parking lot.

Machuca was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers also found a family, including Chow, his granddaughter and his wife. Chow and his granddaughter were both pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation found that Nieneker allegedly attacked Target employee Machuca, who was collecting shopping carts when he was randomly shot.

Police said Nieneker then ran and began shooting at a Jeep Cherokee that attempted to evade gunfire. He then ran up to a Toyota 4Runner and allegedly shot Chow, who was in the driver's seat.

After allegedly shooting Chow, Nieneker then allegedly fired into the backseat and struck the 4-year-old girl. As Chow’s wife carried their granddaughter from the SUV, the suspect allegedly pushed her from the vehicle before speeding out of the parking lot in the 4Runner.

Shortly after fleeing the parking lot, police said, Nieneker attempted to steal a water truck. But after an unsuccessful attempt, he returned to the Toyota and drove off.

Police responded to a call for a multi-vehicle crash and discovered the 4Runner crashed into a Volkswagen before landing on top of an Infiniti SUV.

After crashing, Nieneker went to the Volkswagen, allegedly assaulted the female driver, removed her from the vehicle and drove off.

Police said Nieneker also attempted to break into a Waymo vehicle, but after failing to do so, he drove off in the Volkswagen.

Just before 3 p.m., police received a call of a naked man walking through the backyard of a residence on La Casa Drive, who was seen running into a "porta potty" before fleeing on foot. The call came after an acquaintance of Nieneker reported to police that he had thrown a brick through his residence on the same street.

When police arrived, they saw Nieneker walking on Montclaire Street naked, and after he failed to comply with commands, officers tased him and took him into custody.

The officers also reported that they found matching clothing that was seen on the suspect inside the "porta potty."

"We have three people that are deceased. This is a very sad day for Austin," Austin Police Department Chief Lisa Davis said on Monday. "It’s a very bad day for us all, and my condolences go out to the families."

A preliminary investigation found the suspect has a history of mental health issues, the chief said.

Davies told reporters the suspect has a rap sheet as well as emergency detention holds.

Target employees directed shoppers out of the back of the store, a source tells FOX Business.

"We are devastated by the violence that occurred today at our store in Austin, Texas. Our hearts are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, our team in Austin and all those impacted by this tragedy," Target said. "We are working with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation and are grateful to the first responders who acted quickly at the scene. In the days ahead, we will continue partnering with law enforcement and will be providing support resources, including grief counseling, to our team."