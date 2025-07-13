Shooting at Tennessee class reunion leaves 4 hospitalized

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Four people were hospitalized Saturday after a shooting erupted at a class reunion in Tennessee, according to authorities and local reports.

Police in Chattanooga responded to a report of multiple people shot at the Tyner Community Center, the Chattanooga Police Department said.

Four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were rushed to a local hospital.

Police said there was no active threat to the public, though they did not say whether a suspect was arrested.

CHICAGO DRIVE-BY SHOOTING LEAVES AT LEAST 4 DEAD, 14 WOUNDED

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Chattanooga Police Department for more information.

One individual was seen being placed in the back of a police car, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press. No further details about the person were immediately available.

Witnesses told Local 3 News that there was a class reunion happening at the center, saying that there was "chaos" when the gunfire erupted.

"Everybody was just having a good time and all of sudden just shots just started, going everywhere, and little kids and babies and everything was on the ground. It was bad," witness Jeoff Herman told the station.

SEVERAL PEOPLE INJURED IN SHOOTING INCIDENT AT GEORGIA SHOPPING MALL: POLICE

Another witness told WTVC-TV that he rushed to the aid of a girl on the ground after she was shot.

"They covered all the bullet wounds, kept her from bleeding out," Dominic Burkes said. "And I covered the sun off her face and made sure I held her hand and made sure she was OK."

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were unclear.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more information would be released when available.