©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Tennessee

Shooting at Tennessee class reunion leaves 4 hospitalized

Chattanooga police say no active threat to public after incident at Tyner Community Center

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Four people were hospitalized Saturday after a shooting erupted at a class reunion in Tennessee, according to authorities and local reports.

Police in Chattanooga responded to a report of multiple people shot at the Tyner Community Center, the Chattanooga Police Department said. 

Four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were rushed to a local hospital.

Police said there was no active threat to the public, though they did not say whether a suspect was arrested.

crime scene tape around tents and debris on grass

Witnesses described "chaos" enfolding as gunfire erupted at a class reunion in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Saturday. (WTVC)

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Chattanooga Police Department for more information.

One individual was seen being placed in the back of a police car, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press. No further details about the person were immediately available.

Witnesses told Local 3 News that there was a class reunion happening at the center, saying that there was "chaos" when the gunfire erupted.

Ambulance driving at scene of shooting

Police said four people were rushed to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (WTVC)

"Everybody was just having a good time and all of sudden just shots just started, going everywhere, and little kids and babies and everything was on the ground. It was bad," witness Jeoff Herman told the station.

Another witness told WTVC-TV that he rushed to the aid of a girl on the ground after she was shot.

"They covered all the bullet wounds, kept her from bleeding out," Dominic Burkes said. "And I covered the sun off her face and made sure I held her hand and made sure she was OK."

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were unclear. 

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more information would be released when available. 