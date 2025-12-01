'AOC of Tennessee' pressed to explain 'hating Nashville' remarks and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. 'AOC of Tennessee' pressed to explain 'hating Nashville' remarks

2. Trump gave Maduro ultimatum to flee Venezuela

3. Manhunt underway after shooter kills 4, including kids

MAJOR HEADLINES

FESTIVE PATRIOTISM – Melania Trump unveils 2025 White House Christmas décor. Continue reading …

‘I BELIEVE HIM’ – Trump backs Hegseth’s denial on alleged follow-up hit in the Caribbean. Continue reading …

‘COWARDLY’ – Muslim father, brothers allegedly killed a relative over her adopting 'Western' lifestyle. Continue reading …

HOLLYWOOD RIVALRY – George Clooney admits years of bitterness after Brad Pitt snagged career-changing role. Continue reading …

MEAL MISHAPS – Doctor reveals the 2 biggest inflammation triggers hiding in Americans’ diets. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

HIGH ALERT – Trump says 'don't read anything into it' when asked about declaring Venezuela's airspace closed. Continue reading …

SUMMIT BOUND – Trump envoy Steve Witkoff heads to Moscow as Ukraine peace talks gain momentum. Continue reading …

LAST CALL VOTE – Trump makes 11th-hour plea for Matt Van Epps over Aftyn Behn, whom he claims 'hates Christianity'. Continue reading …

POWER PLAY – Trump forces Indiana GOP into redistricting reversal in race to draw new MAGA map. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

'AGAINST THE LAW' – Mark Kelly pressed on whether he would refuse orders if he was still in uniform. Continue reading …

'IT'S LAZY' – Tim Walz fires back at Trump accusation of 'incompetence,' dodges on responsibility for fraud in Minnesota. Continue reading …

CAMPUS CLASH – University of Florida ordered to reinstate law student who was expelled after anti-Jewish comments. Continue reading …

WAR GAMES – Ex-CIA station chief warns Putin using talks to gain leverage as Ukraine delegation meets top Trump officials. Continue reading …

OPINION

SEN RICK SCOTT – I grew up in public housing and I know how to fix Obamacare. Continue reading …

ANGELA MORABITO – Want wokeness out of schools? End woke teacher training. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

'UNREAL' – Commanders' Treylon Burks wows NFL fans with incredible touchdown catch. Continue reading …

DIGGING DEEP – Broncos secure thrilling OT victory over Commanders behind clutch performances. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on TV sitcom stars and exceptional explorers. Take the quiz here …

PARENTAL PRIORITIES – 'National Lampoon' star Beverly D'Angelo admits she likely gave up 'bigger career' after becoming mom at 49. Continue reading …

DETOX DETAILS – Revealing tips for better mental health. See video …

WATCH

SUNDAR PICHAI – Google CEO explains the future of AI, asked what keeps him up at night. See video …

KIRON SKINNER – Trump's airspace warning over Venezuela sparks diplomatic turbulence. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST to break down the security concerns raised by the National Guard attack. Check it out ...



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.