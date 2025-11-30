Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine

Trump envoy Steve Witkoff heads to Moscow as Ukraine peace talks gain momentum

Steve Witkoff's trip follows meetings with Ukrainian negotiators

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Putin claims he is 'ready for a serious discussion' on peace with Ukraine Video

Putin claims he is 'ready for a serious discussion' on peace with Ukraine

Senate candidate Morgan Murphy, R-Ala., joins 'Fox News Live' to weigh in on Steve Witkoff’s planned trip to Moscow to meet with President Vladimir Putin and what it could mean for U.S. involvement in the efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Steve Witkoff, the U.S. special envoy to the Middle East, will travel to Moscow on Monday, a U.S. official tells Fox News.

The trip comes as peace talks between Ukraine and Russia show signs of progress, with the White House pushing a peace plan to end the nearly four-year-long war.

On Sunday, Witkoff — a central figure in negotiating the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas — joined Secretary of State Marco Rubio and senior advisor Jared Kushner in Florida to meet with Ukrainian negotiators. 

Rubio described the meeting as "very productive." In a statement, Rubio said that the end goal is "not just the end of the war."

STATE DEPARTMENT SAYS UKRAINE READY TO ACCEPT 30-DAY CEASEFIRE DEAL: 'BALL IS NOW IN RUSSIA'S COURT'

Steve Witkoff looking serious.

Steve Witkoff, US special envoy to the Middle East, during the America Business Forum in Miami, Florida, on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Obviously, that's essential and fundamental. We want to see the end of the killing and the death and the suffering, and I'm sure the Ukrainian side, I know they do as well," Rubio said. 

"They want peace. But it's also about securing an end to the war that leaves Ukraine sovereign and independent and with an opportunity at real prosperity."

Last week, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow could reject the White House's peace deal framework if it does not uphold the "spirit and letter" of what President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to at the Alaska summit in August.

TRUMP: WE'RE GOING STRAIGHT TO RUSSIA-UKRAINE PEACE DEAL, 'NOT A MERE CEASEFIRE'

Steve Witkoff, Marco Rubio and Jared Kushner meeting in Florida.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio (C), alongside White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff (L) and Jared Kushner (R), attend a meeting with Ukrainian officials headed by Rustem Umerov in Hallandale Beach, Florida on November 30, 2025. (Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images)

He warned that if the terms of the "key understandings" are "extinguished" then the situation would become "fundamentally different."

Despite Lavrov's comments, Putin showed interest in Trump's plans to end the war on Thursday, calling the drafted plans a starting point.

"We need to sit down and discuss this seriously," Putin told reporters, according to The Associated Press.

Trump’s plan as "a set of issues put forward for discussion" rather than a draft agreement.

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin as he arrives at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska on Aug. 15. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"Every word matters," Putin added.

Fox News Digital's Sarah Tobianski, Kyle Schmidbauer and Ashley Carnahan contributed to this report.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

