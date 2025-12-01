Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Denver Broncos

Broncos secure thrilling OT victory over Commanders behind clutch performances

RJ Harvey scored the go-ahead touchdown and Nik Bonito prevented the Commanders' two-point conversion.

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
The Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders’ matchup on Sunday featured several great plays, but the most impactful came in overtime.

It didn’t take long for the Broncos to score. Bo Nix made four completions, including a 41-yard pass to Evan Engram, and then handed the ball off to running back RJ Harvey, who scored from five yards out to take a 27-20 lead.

RJ Harvey scores a touchdown

Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey celebrates after scoring during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Marcus Mariota looks down field

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota created some late-game heroics. He found Deebo Samuel on 3rd-and-14 for a 38-yard gain. He connected with Terry McLaurin to bring the game to within one point. With nothing to lose, the Commanders decided to go for two and the win. Mariota dropped back to pass and his attempt to Jeremy McNichols was blocked by Broncos pass rusher Nik Bonitto.

The Broncos won the game, 27-26.

Nix finished 29-of-45 for 321 yards and a touchdown pass. Harvey had 35 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Harvey and Bonito’s overtime heroics were just two of a handful of great plays made during the game.

Nix did his best to pull out all the stops. He helped put Denver ahead before halftime when he threw a touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton as he was falling to the ground. He avoided the rush and his calf was about to hit the ground before he fired the ball to Sutton in the end zone.

Alex Singleton breaks up a pass

Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) breaks up a pass intended for Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) in the fourth quarter of the game at Northwest Stadium on Nov. 30, 2025. (Geoff Burke/Imagn Images)

BRONCOS' BO NIX THROWS TD PASS WHILE FALLING TO GROUND IN STUNNING PLAY

Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks likely said, "Watch this," before he made his sensation play. Burks received a pass from Mariota in the end zone. He, somehow, made a one-handed catch for a crucial go-ahead touchdown.

It was Burks’ second career touchdown catch and it was one that the Commanders really needed.

Mariota was trying to keep the drive alive with under four minutes to go in the game. He found tight end Zach Ertz open in the middle of the field. The ball was thrown high and Ertz was able to grab the pass and bring it down.

Bo Nix throws a short pass

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Chris Rodriguez Jr. gets into the end zone

Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Bo Nix shakes hands with Courtland Sutton

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Bo Nix, right, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

But just as he was going to secure the catch, Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton knocked the ball loose and the pass was incomplete. Washington punted the ball away.

Singleton was playing in his first game since he underwent testicular cancer surgery three weeks ago. It was a big play, but it came just a few minutes too early as Mariota would lead the Commanders down the field to tie the game.

Mariota played as well as one could play in a hard-fought game. He was 28-of-50 with 294 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He also had 55 yards on the ground.

Ertz finished with 10 catches for 106 yards. McLaurin had seven catches for 96 yards.

Denver improved to 10-2 with the win and have won nine straight games. Washington fell to 3-9.

