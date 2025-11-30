Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Washington Commanders

Commanders' Treylon Burks wows NFL fans with incredible touchdown catch

it was Burks' second career touchdown

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Washington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks captivated the NFL world on Sunday night as he made an incredible one-handed touchdown catch against the Denver Broncos.

Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota led the team down the field on a drive that was about to cross the 5-minute mark. On the 10th play, he threw a lob pass to Burks in the corner of the end zone. Burks got his right hand up and caught the football over Broncos cornerback Riley Moss.

Treylon Burks makes catch over Riley Moss

Washington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks (13) catches a touchdown pass as Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss, left, defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Treylon Burks celebrates

Washington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Denver Broncos with running back Jeremy McNichols (26) and wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) in the third quarter of the game at Northwest Stadium on Nov. 30, 2025. (Peter Casey/Imagn Images)

Burks came down with the ball for the go-ahead touchdown. The Commanders took a 14-13 lead with the score.

NFL fans’ jaws dropped after watching the play. Burks’ catch was quickly compared to the grab former New York Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. made against the Dallas Cowboys in 2014.

It was those types of plays that Burks was expected to be making routinely when the Tennessee Titans selected him in the first round of the draft in 2022. He was selected No. 18 overall out of Arkansas but his time with the Titans didn’t go to plan. He only scored one touchdown in 27 games.

Burks’ appearance with the Commanders on Sunday was only his third game with Washington. He had four catches for 72 yards with the team coming into the matchup.

The touchdown was Burks’ second of his career. Plays like that will help him make a case to stay on the roster.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

