Commanders' Treylon Burks wows NFL fans with incredible touchdown catch

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks captivated the NFL world on Sunday night as he made an incredible one-handed touchdown catch against the Denver Broncos.

Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota led the team down the field on a drive that was about to cross the 5-minute mark. On the 10th play, he threw a lob pass to Burks in the corner of the end zone. Burks got his right hand up and caught the football over Broncos cornerback Riley Moss.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Burks came down with the ball for the go-ahead touchdown. The Commanders took a 14-13 lead with the score.

NFL fans’ jaws dropped after watching the play. Burks’ catch was quickly compared to the grab former New York Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. made against the Dallas Cowboys in 2014.

BRONCOS' BO NIX THROWS TD PASS WHILE FALLING TO GROUND IN STUNNING PLAY

It was those types of plays that Burks was expected to be making routinely when the Tennessee Titans selected him in the first round of the draft in 2022. He was selected No. 18 overall out of Arkansas but his time with the Titans didn’t go to plan. He only scored one touchdown in 27 games.

Burks’ appearance with the Commanders on Sunday was only his third game with Washington. He had four catches for 72 yards with the team coming into the matchup.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The touchdown was Burks’ second of his career. Plays like that will help him make a case to stay on the roster.