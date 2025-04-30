Americans grade President Trump's first 100 days of second term and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Americans grade Trump's first 100 days

2. Trump gives 100 days speech in Michigan

3. White House lists dozens of 'hoaxes' pushed by media, critics

MAJOR HEADLINES

'HAPPY WE'RE HERE' – Blue state governor appears with Trump again — and this time she's not hiding. Continue reading …

SETTING A PRECEDENT – Supreme Court to hear arguments on school choice case involving Catholic charter school. Continue reading …

'WHAT DO YOU DO ALL DAY?' – Ivy league student in hot water after sending employees a DOGE-like email. Continue reading …

‘I’M SORRY' – Harvard president apologizes for on-campus bigotry after new reports released. Continue reading …

MAKING A SPLASH – Christie Brinkley’s ‘National Lampoon’ co-star saved her from going topless. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

CLOSING THE DOOR – Elon Musk is no longer working on DOGE efforts from the White House. Continue reading …

VISITING THE VATICAN? – Sen. Graham says to 'keep an open mind' following Trump's joke about wanting to be pope. Continue reading …

HIGHS AND LOWS – How has the stock market performed in Trump's second term? Continue reading …

‘HARD NO’ – Millionaire tax hike proposal has House Republicans divided. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

STRUCK A CHORD – Rock star canceled by the Left stuns the White House with free speech question. Continue reading …

'YOU DON'T MENTION THAT' – Trump's interview turns fiery when discussing the approach to tariffs, deportations. Continue reading …

RAVING REVIEW – Trump voter tells reporter the president is 'killing it' in his first 100 days. Continue reading …

'CAN'T FIGURE IT OUT' – Kid Rock fires off at the mainstream media for failing to recognize Trump's outreach to foes. Continue reading …

OPINION

SECRETARY NOEM – President Trump’s first 100 days ‘Make America Safe Again.’ Continue reading …

STEVE ROBERTS – The agency that targets Republicans while shielding Democrats must be dismantled. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

DEEP SEA ODDITY – 'Odd-looking' fish washes up on beach, surprising locals and experts. Continue reading …

PARADISE LOST – Popular cruises suspend island stop over escalating gang violence. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on equestrian events, flag facts and famous food. Take the quiz here …

MIRACLE CURE? – Alzheimer’s brain treatment shows promising results in new study. Continue reading …

RFK JR.'S MOVEMENT – 'About time we take health of nation seriously,' says doctor. See video …

WATCH

REP. JAMES COMER – Dems slammed over Trump impeachment articles: They don’t ‘have any ideas.’ See video …

TAYLOR RIGGS – Data indicates trade war is creating 'cracks' in Chinese economy. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













