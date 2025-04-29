Kid Rock labels mainstream media 'public enemy number one' for failing to recognize Trump's olive branches

President Donald Trump's first 100 days were marked by historic executive action, from the border crisis to global trade. But another key aspect of this period is Trump's outreach to liberal foes like HBO host Bill Maher and Democratic Mich. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Last month, Trump and Maher seemed to put aside past wars of words while breaking bread at the White House. Trump also changed his tune on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., during her visit to the Oval Office earlier this month, saying she has "done an excellent job" and calling her a "very good person." On Tuesday, he announced a new series of fighter jets for Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Michigan, giving credit to Whitmer for advocating for the base.

Longtime Trump supporter and music superstar Kid Rock says the mainstream media has not done enough to recognize the president's olive branches in the first 100 days of his second term or have questioned the motives behind the outreach.

KID ROCK SAYS BILL MAHER'S WHITE HOUSE VISIT LEFT EVERYONE'S MINDS ‘BLOWN

"This was a really positive thing for our country when we've all been so divided. And not one, not one of the mainstream media, NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, none of them, not one word about it," Kid Rock said of the Maher-Trump dinner on "Jesse Watters Primetime" Tuesday.

"I have to imagine that comes from the top. And I've just had enough with the mainstream media at this point. I believe truly they are public enemy number one for our country."

Maher visited Trump at a March 31 meeting brokered by Kid Rock where UFC president Dana White was also in attendance. Kid Rock said Trump took the group up to the private residence, where they saw the Gettysburg Address in the Lincoln Bedroom and chatted about their commonalities like "ending wokeness" and "securing the border."

Since the meeting, Maher has offered his perspective on the visit and said Trump was more gracious and good-humored than he expected despite backlash from Democrats. Some critics, like fellow comedian Larry David, have wondered whether Trump used Maher in the dinner at the White House.

Kid Rock said he "can't figure it out" why it is controversial for voices like Maher to meet with Trump.

"I remind people all the time, I played Barack Obama's inauguration. I did not vote for him, but he got elected president. They asked me to be there. I was gracefully," he told Fox News host Jesse Watters.

GRETCHEN WHITMER ANGERS DEMOCRATS, SUFFERS ‘HUGE EMBARRASSMENT’ WITH TRUMP MEETING AT WHITE HOUSE

In a similar manner, Whitmer came under fire from fellow Democrats after appearing alongside Trump during a White House signing ceremony this month.

During the meeting, the president seemed to change his tune about the Democratic executive who he had previously called a "terrible governor" last year.

President Trump said Gov. Whitmer had "done an excellent job" and called her a "very good person" during remarks from the Oval Office.

"It signifies a lot about our president that he's willing to give some credit where credit is due," Kid Rock said, praising Trump's comments towards Whitmer.

Kid Rock reasoned the mainstream media's coverage of both stories shows "TDS [Trump Derangement Syndrome] is still prevalent out there," even joking the president should sign an executive order to facilitate finding a "cure."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Alex Nitzberg, Madison Colombo, Taylor Penley, Joseph A. Wulfsohn and Alexander Hall contributed to this report.