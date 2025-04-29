'Too fast' or 'excellent'? Americans grade first 100 days of President Trump's second term

Americans from all over the country graded President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office and the results were mixed.

People from Detroit, Houston, Washington, D.C. and other major U.S. cities weighed in on Trump’s second term so far, with many giving it high marks, others giving it a mediocre score, and some giving it an F.

"From zero to a hundred? A hundred. Perfect," Ben, a Mississippi man visiting D.C., told Fox News Digital.

On the other hand, Detroit resident Denny gave Trump the worst possible grade, stating, "Can I say F for the frack word? It rhymes with puck." She added, "He's doing a few of the things he said he would do, but he's a ridiculous, egomaniac bully."

Trump reached the first 100 days of his second term on Tuesday, April 29. During that time, the president focused on stemming the tide of illegal immigration, cutting wasteful and fraudulent government spending, as well as enacting sweeping reciprocal tariffs on foreign countries.

A new Fox News poll on Trump’s first 100 days revealed that the president gets his best grades on the issue of border security, as a 55% majority approves. On immigration, a record high of 47% approve of Trump (48% disapprove), while a new low of 38% approve on the economy (56% disapprove). His worst ratings are on inflation (33% approve, 59% disapprove), followed by tariffs (33%-58%), foreign policy (40%-54%), taxes (38%-53%), and guns (41%-44%).

The Americans who spoke to Fox News Digital about Trump’s first 100 days offered a wide range of grades for the president’s performance.

"I would say an A," Todd from Knoxville said, adding that he believes Trump needs to continue focusing on bringing more jobs back to the country.

Detroit native Gilbert said, "I’d give him a C. He’s done some things that I like, and he’s also done some things that I don’t like."

Jay from Houston gave Trump a C, while his friend Mello gave Trump an A, adding, "Make America Great Again!"

Janelle, a Minnesota woman visiting D.C., said, "I would give him an A-minus. I think he's done a lot of the things that he campaigned on. I appreciate that. I think there could be some improvements, but I think he's doing a great job so far."

Her husband, Jeff, agreed.

"I would say he’s doing pretty good for what we’ve elected him to do, although there are some things that kind of surprise me as I watch the news," he said, noting that Trump’s reciprocal tariffs were unexpected.

"Predictably disappointing," Lynn from Houston declared, noting that Trump’s management of the country is "a mess."

Ryan, a preacher in D.C., also gave Trump low marks, stating she is "really disgusted that folks elected him for a second term."

Darlene, a Missouri woman visiting D.C. to protest Trump’s agenda, gave the president’s first 100 days an F.

"Everything has been too fast, too furious," she said. "Shock and awe is not a way to govern a nation."

Dave in Houston told Fox News Digital he thinks Trump’s team is "doing great." He added, "They just haven’t given them time to go ahead and show what they’re for."

When asked how he’d grade Trump’s first 100 days, Kyle from Knoxville said, "Probably a D until things get more stable."

"I think they’re going along pretty well," Eric from D.C. said.

A Detroit construction worker named Dan gave Trump a B, saying, "He’s into too much, too quick. Let’s see how we’re going to land."

Ernest in Houston gave Trump a C.

"I would say about 75 percent," he said. "You know, he’s doing good. I think he’s doing a good job, you know."