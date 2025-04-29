White House lists dozens of 'hoaxes' pushed by media, critics in Trump's first 100 days

The White House released a list of the "most egregious hoaxes" perpetuated by the media in the first 100 days of President Donald Trump’s second term Tuesday

The Trump administration published a press release declaring, "Since President Donald J. Trump took office 100 days ago, it has been a nonstop deluge of hoaxes and lies from Democrats and their allies in the Fake News suffering from terminal cases of Trump Derangement Syndrome."

The administration went on to list 57 purported "hoaxes" spread by the president’s critics, the media and Democrats.

"HOAX: Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) claimed ‘no president’ presided over more plane crashes during their first month in office as President Trump," was one example.

Data from the Department of Transportation indicated that more plane crashes occurred during the first few weeks of then-President Biden’s term, as there were 55 aviation accidents in the U.S. between Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 21, 2021, and Feb. 17, 2021, compared to 35 during the same period for Trump.

FOX NEWS POLL: THE FIRST 100 DAYS OF PRESIDENT TRUMP'S SECOND TERM

Another conspicuous controversy was about whether millions had been spent on gender experimentation on mice during Biden’s term.

"HOAX: Fake News CNN attempted to ‘fact check’ President Trump’s claim that the Biden Administration spent millions on ‘making mice transgender,’" the administration said.

While CNN journalist Deirde McPhillips initially asserted that Trump "falsely claimed" that the Department of Government Efficiency identified $8 million that was spent on "making mice transgender," CNN eventually corrected this claim.

"The White House list made clear what Trump, in the speech, did not: The studies were meant to figure out how these treatments might affect the health of humans who take them, not for the purpose of making mice transgender," the fact-check now reads. "An earlier version of this item incorrectly characterized as false Trump’s claim about federal money being spent for ‘making mice transgender.’ The article has been updated with context about the spending, which was for research studies on the potential human health impacts of treatments used in gender-affirming care."

PROMISES MADE, PROMISES KEPT: HOW TRUMP'S FIRST 100 DAYS STACK UP AGAINST INAUGURATION DAY PLEDGES

"HOAX: Gov. JB Pritzker (D-IL) and Chicago Public Schools officials claimed, without bothering to verify, that ICE agents had conducted a ‘raid’ at an elementary school — a false claim echoed by media outlets, including the Chicago Tribune," the administration said.

The Chicago Tribune had initially published an article headlined, "ICE agents denied entry at a Chicago elementary school, CPS officials say." The article's headline has since been overhauled to read, "Reported ICE visit to Chicago school was actually Secret Service, officials say."

ICE, however, said its agents never arrived at Hamline Elementary School, located in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood, and the U.S. Secret Service released a statement saying it was their agents who stopped by to investigate a threat made against an unspecified government official. Chicago Public Schools later admitted their mistake, citing a "misunderstanding," but affirmed that the school system will not coordinate with federal immigration authorities.

Progressive Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson went on to correct the record.

"Today Secret Service agents, not ICE, were present at John H. Hamline Elementary School. While people across the city are worried about heightened immigration enforcement, it is imperative that individuals not spread unverified information that sparks fear across the city," he wrote on X.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"HOAX: The AP falsely claimed Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said President Trump is ‘very good friends’ with Russian President Vladimir Putin," the White House wrote.

The Associated Press ended up retracting the story, declaring in a statement, "The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard saying President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin 'are very good friends.' Gabbard was talking about Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The AP will publish a corrected version of the story."

The outlet went on to publish an updated piece noting Gabbard had said that Modi and Trump were good friends, including an editor's note at the end acknowledging the AP deleted the original article that contained "erroneous reporting."

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller, Lindsay Kornick, Danielle Wallace, and Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.