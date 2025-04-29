Trump voter tells MSNBC reporter the president is 'killing it' in his first 100 days

A Michigan voter told an MSNBC reporter she couldn’t be more excited about what President Donald Trump has done in his first 100 days in office.

"I am totally excited," Becky Godspeed told MSNBC reporter Shaquille Brewster in a segment that aired Tuesday on "Morning Joe."

Brewster asked Trump voters how they feel about Trump's immigration policies in his first 100 days in office, and Godspeed, who spoke to MSNBC from the Grand Rapids Township area, said that she is especially happy with what the president is doing.

Trump touted the first 100 days of his second term as the "most successful" of any administration in history during a Michigan rally with supporters Tuesday evening.

"Everybody I know is excited. My biggest issue is the border, and he’s killing it," Godspeed continued. "Well, absolutely, everybody that’s here illegally should go. I’m not one of these that, ‘Oh, the poor person.’ No, they need to go. They came in illegally."

During the first 100 days of the Trump administration, Immigration, Customs and Enforcement (ICE) arrested at least 32,809 illegal immigrants and 1,155 individuals who were thought to be part of a criminal gang. Out of the over 32,000 illegal immigrants arrested, 14,111 were convicted criminals and 9,980 have pending criminal charges.

Thirty-nine of the arrests made by ICE were either known or suspected terrorists. In the same timeframe, in 2024, only 14 known or suspected terrorists were arrested after crossing the border.

Additionally, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) numbers released for March showed 7,180 recorded illegal crossings, a strong contrast to the monthly average of 155,000 crossings under former President Joe Biden.

Another Michigan voter, Jay Whitley, who also spoke to Brewster from the Grand Rapids Township area, mostly agreed with Godspeed's perspective, but thinks Trump should deal with families here illegally differently.

"I do believe that people [who] are criminals, and they’re doing the wrong things, they should be taken out of our country," Whitley said. "But some of the families. What are some ways we could have handled that a little bit differently?"

Over the weekend, the Trump administration defended their deportation actions after U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty accused the administration of deporting a 2-year-old U.S. citizen to Honduras without due process.

"Parents are asked if they want to be removed with their children or ICE will place the children with someone the parent designates," the Department of Homeland Security said in response to a story about the judge's claims. "In this case, the parent stated they wanted to be removed with the children. We take our responsibility to protect children seriously and will continue to work with federal law enforcement to ensure that children are safe and protected."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also denied claims that minors have been deported without due process, calling a Washington Post headline "misleading."

"Three U.S. citizens, aged 4, 7 and 2, were not deported, "Rubio said on Sunday. "Their mothers were legally deported, and the children went with their mothers. They can come back to their father or someone who wants to assume them. Ultimately, it was the mothers who were here illegally. You guys make it sound like ICE kicked down the door and grabbed the child and threw them on an airplane, and it’s misleading and that is not true."

