American skydivers reclaim world record from Libya with massive flag jump on Pearl Harbor Day

On Pearl Harbor Day, a team of elite skydivers flew a 3,200-square-foot American flag in freefall over Arizona, nearly doubling Libya’s recent mark and securing a new world record with a certified jump now headed for the Guinness Book of World Records.

Libya set the previous record on Oct. 5, 2025, over Benghazi by flying what was then the largest flag ever deployed during freefall.

After seeing the Libyan jump, retired U.S. Army Ranger Jariko Denman contacted entrepreneur Jared Isaacman about attempting to bring the record back to the U.S.

Denman told Fox News Digital he first saw the Libyan jump on social media and reshared it with the caption, "Who’s down to break this record?" which ultimately set the project in motion.

The two assembled a team that included professionals from Skydive Arizona and Skydive Chicago, among them Hall of Fame skydiver Rook Nelson. Veterans Sen. Tim Sheehy, R-Mont., Steve Curtis and Nick Kush also joined the effort.

The record attempt took place on Dec. 7, 2025, in Eloy, Arizona, one of the country’s major skydiving hubs.

He said the team selected the date based on scheduling availability.

Jumping from a Vietnam-era Huey at about 10,000 feet, the team deployed a 3,200-square-foot American flag – almost twice the size of the Libyan flag.

Denman said no one had ever attempted to fly a flag of this size before, creating "a lot of unknowns" and making the record-setting jump "a pretty scary one."

According to the team, the jump was certified and will be submitted to the Guinness Book of World Records.

Only the most experienced members of the group handled the flag in freefall due to the technical demands and risks involved.

Denman noted that the size and weight of the flag, coming in at 170 pounds, introduced "a lot of extraneous dangers to mitigate," adding that the team had to account for risks not previously encountered in any similar jump.

He also credited the technical team for making the attempt possible, saying, "It was my idea, but Steve Curtis did the brunt of the work. And Sterling Becklin engineered the whole system from nothing. I’m really proud of what the team pulled off."

Denman, Isaacman and Sheehy participated in the jump but did not control the flag itself. A ground crew supported the operation, and all personnel and equipment landed safely.

Sheehy said he viewed the effort as both a team accomplishment and a symbolic one.

"I was honored to be part of the incredible team of veterans, SEALs, Army Rangers, and some of the best skydivers in the world who returned the world record for the largest flag ever parachuted out of an aircraft back to the United States," he said. "There’s no question about it: this record belongs on American soil, and setting it alongside this great team of patriots is a fitting way to kick off the celebration for 250 years of American independence next year."