Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Navy Midshipmen

Hegseth helps set world record at Navy football game for most people doing push-ups at the same time

The record previously belonged to the Air Force Academy, Navy's opponent Saturday

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
close
Pete Hegseth leads record-breaking pushup wave at Navy football game Video

Pete Hegseth leads record-breaking pushup wave at Navy football game

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth helped break a Guinness World Record for most people doing pushups simultaneously for one minute during Navy's win over Air Force Saturday. (Department of War)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth had a record-breaking presence during Navy's 34-31 win over Air Force Saturday in Annapolis, Maryland. 

Hegseth led a push-up brigade with cadets, officers and fans at the game that broke a Guiness World Record. Hegseth's charge of 3,068 broke the record for most people doing push-ups simultaneously for one minute.

Navy not only beat Air Force's football team, but it also took the push-up record from the Air Force Academy.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The previous record was 2,926, achieved by the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on April 20, 2023, according to Guiness World Records.

Hegseth's feat drew praise on social media. 

Hegseth was a big part of the festivities for Navy's football team on Saturday. 

He also joined in on the postgame celebration and gave the players a boisterous locker room speech after their thrilling win. 

TRUMP DECLARES ‘REAWAKENING’ OF ‘WARRIOR SPIRIT,’ UNWAVERING SUPPORT FOR MILITARY: ‘I HAVE YOUR BACKS’

Hegseth push-ups

Pete Hegseth led a record-breaking pushup charge at Navy's football game on Saturday. (Department of War)

The victory gave Navy (5-0) a leg up in holding on to the Commander-in-Chief's trophy, awarded to the winner of the round-robin between the Navy, Air Force and Army service academies. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Navy will look to clinch the trophy in the annual Army-Navy game Dec. 13. 

Earlier on Saturday, Hegseth fired the navy chief of staff Jon Harrison, who had been appointed in January. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.

Close modal

Continue