Hegseth helps set world record at Navy football game for most people doing push-ups at the same time

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth had a record-breaking presence during Navy's 34-31 win over Air Force Saturday in Annapolis, Maryland.

Hegseth led a push-up brigade with cadets, officers and fans at the game that broke a Guiness World Record. Hegseth's charge of 3,068 broke the record for most people doing push-ups simultaneously for one minute.

Navy not only beat Air Force's football team, but it also took the push-up record from the Air Force Academy.

The previous record was 2,926, achieved by the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on April 20, 2023, according to Guiness World Records.

Hegseth's feat drew praise on social media.

Hegseth was a big part of the festivities for Navy's football team on Saturday.

He also joined in on the postgame celebration and gave the players a boisterous locker room speech after their thrilling win.

The victory gave Navy (5-0) a leg up in holding on to the Commander-in-Chief's trophy, awarded to the winner of the round-robin between the Navy, Air Force and Army service academies.

Navy will look to clinch the trophy in the annual Army-Navy game Dec. 13.

Earlier on Saturday, Hegseth fired the navy chief of staff Jon Harrison, who had been appointed in January.