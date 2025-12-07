Expand / Collapse search
Pearl Harbor

Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony marks 84 years since attack

Only 12 troops from Dec. 7, 1941 attack remain alive, all centenarians unable to make pilgrimage to Hawaii

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
The Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony began in Hawaii on Sunday with a moment of silence at 7:55 a.m., the same time the Japanese bombing began on Dec. 7, 1941.

The annual ceremony marked the 84th anniversary of the attack, which killed more than 2,300 troops and propelled the U.S. into World War II

"With this commemoration we recognize the importance of remembering the moment in the past when the prospects for peace were shattered and our nation was plunged into global war," said David Ono, the event’s master of ceremonies.

Survivors of the attack have long been the center of the remembrance ceremony held at the military base’s waterfront, though today only 12 troops are still alive. All centenarians, this year none were able to make the pilgrimage to Hawaii to mark the event. That means no one attending had firsthand memories of serving during the attack.

PEARL HARBOR SURVIVOR RECALLS ATTACK HE 'CAN'T FORGET' AHEAD OF 84TH ANNIVERSARY

USS Arizona Memorial

The USS Arizona Memorial is seen before the 84th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Honolulu. (Mengshin Lin/AP Photo)

In his remarks, Ono said the ceremony serves not only as a moment of reflection and gratitude but also as a call to action to build upon the solid foundation built by the Greatest Generation.

American ships burn during the Japanese attack

FILE - American ships burn during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 1941. (AP Photo, File)

AMERICA'S LAST SURVIVING WWII ACE NAVY FIGHTER PILOT DONALD MCPHERSON DIES AT 103 YEARS OLD

Survivors have been present every year in recent memory except for 2020, when the Navy and the National Park Service closed the observance to the general public because of coronavirus pandemic health risks.

Pearl Harbor survivors during 72nd ceremony in 2013

FILE - Pearl Harbor survivors watch a vintage WWII airplane fly over Pearl Harbor at the ceremony commemorating the 72nd anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 2013, in Honolulu. (Marco Garcia/AP Photo)

About 2,000 survivors attended the 50th anniversary event in 1991. A few dozen have shown in recent decades. Last year, only two made it. That is out of an estimated 87,000 troops stationed on Oahu that day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
