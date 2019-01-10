Good Samaritans lift car off boy after he was hit: ‘God and angels’ saved him

An Arkansas family is praising God after their 6-year-old son miraculously survived being struck and pinned under a car -- and are grateful a group of strangers banded together to save him.

The Everett family was going to lunch at Logan's Roadhouse after their usual Sunday service at The Summit Church in Conway, when Titus, one of their seven boys, got hit by a mid-size SUV in the parking lot.

"I've told seven boys, I've told them a hundred times, 'stop and look both ways, don't run in a parking lot, look to the right and left,'" Sarah Everett, 40, told Fox News, recounting the events that took place that day.

She turned around just in time to see Titus get hit.

Titus was crushed under the middle of the vehicle curled up in a ball, with thousands of pounds of pressure weighing down on him. With no time to spare, a number of people jumped into action.

Jason, his father, tried lifting the vehicle and started yelling for help, while Sarah was at his side comforting him with a familiar song: "When I am afraid I will trust in you."

The manager immediately dropped what he was doing and several employees ran out, along with people dining at the restaurant, including a police officer from a surrounding community.

“Really with the help of God and angels, we were able to lift the vehicle off of him," Everett said.

By the time Titus was pulled out, firetrucks and the ambulance had arrived.

“For him not to have a broken bone, it’s a miracle," Jason said. “The underneath of the car cut his back. If the lady would have driven up another inch or two it would’ve tore his body in half."

Titus suffered minor cuts and burns and was treated and released from Arkansas Children's Hospital later Sunday night.

Sarah noted that it was a warm day and all her other boys had on short sleeves but because Titus had on a long sleeve shirt he was protected more, and he also wanted to wear his Marine baseball hat but he wasn't allowed to wear it in church. So immediately after the service, he threw it on, which lessened the burn on his head.

Today, Titus is recovering at home. He still can't walk on his own but is expected to make a full recovery.

The first grader at Conway Christian wants to be a preacher someday, and last year, for his sixth birthday, his grandpa made him a pulpit. Titus wanted to invite Billy Graham, but just days before, America's pastor passed away.

So Jason decided to take Titus to the Billy Graham Library and he was able to meet Franklin Graham, the late pastor's son, and stand at the very pulpit Billy Graham preached from many times.

“We just know that God has a special plan for his life because what person can say that they’ve been hit and run over by a car, crushed underneath it, and live to tell about it.”

Titus goes by the name the Sermonator.