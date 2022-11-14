Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

5 people hospitalized in LA after possible drug overdose

1 was in cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated by Los Angeles paramedics

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Five people at a Los Angeles apartment complex were hospitalized this weekend after possible drug overdoses, authorities said.

Paramedics responding Saturday in Granada Hills resuscitated one person who was in cardiac arrest, said Nicholas Prange, a spokesperson for the LA Fire Department.

ARIZONA BORDER PORT OF ENTRY NABS OVER 500,000 FENTANYL PILLS IN SINGLE WEEKEND

Two men and three women, ages 26 to 40, were hospitalized for possible drug overdose this weekend.  

Two men and three women, ages 26 to 40, were hospitalized for possible drug overdose this weekend.   (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Three women and two men, ages 26 to 40, were taken to a pair of hospitals, Prange said. Their conditions were not known Sunday.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating.