2014 Little Rock police memo: SWAT team served all warrants

Lawyers for a man who claims police lied to obtain a no-knock arrest warrant for him say a 2014 memo from Little Rock police shows the department had a policy to use SWAT teams, which are typically only used for high-risk situations, to execute all search warrants.

Civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Michael Laux released an internal police memo Tuesday in which a sergeant calls the department's use of its SWAT team to execute all search warrants a "mandate" from the Office of the Chief of Police.

But a document from two years prior says the SWAT Unit serves "hazardous warrants" in which violence or weapons are expected.

Last week, Houston's police chief said his department will no longer use SWAT teams to serve "no-knock" warrants after police killed a couple during an exchange of gunfire while serving a warrant. Police later said an officer lied to obtain the warrant.