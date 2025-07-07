Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Travel

TSA reveals the surprising reason people might set off security alarms during screening

Summer travelers face increased likelihood of false alarms due to perspiration affecting screening technology

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
close
Woman leaves suspicious-looking powder unmarked in her luggage, gets flagged by TSA Video

Woman leaves suspicious-looking powder unmarked in her luggage, gets flagged by TSA

An airline passenger from Phoenix, Arizona, is laughing about her "goofy snafu" after leaving a white-colored powder unmarked in her luggage, leading TSA to physically inspect her baggage.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A flight passenger made an observation after setting off an alarm while going through airport security — which sparked a "sweaty" conversation online.

Posted in the "r/tsa" forum on Reddit, the message was bluntly titled, "My crotch got flagged twice, thoughts?"

"I flew for the first time in 15 years this week and both airports flagged my crotch at the arms-up scanner," read the post.

'POOP CRUISE' DOCUMENTARY EXPOSES 2013 SHIP NIGHTMARE FEATURING CHAOS, GROSS CONDITIONS

The user added, "I don't care about the pat-down. They were polite and professional and it doesn't bother me, but I'm wondering what did it." 

Plenty of other people took to the comments section to speculate about what could have set off the alarm.

Woman patted down TSA

A flight passenger (not pictured) made an observation after setting off an alarm while going through airport security — which sparked a "sweaty" and viral conversation online. (AP File Photo)

"It can alarm on heavy sweat (experienced that once myself), which will probably be somewhat more common now that we're in the summer months," claimed one user.

Another user asked, "Were you sweating?" to which the passenger responded, "Probably a little. I'm terrified of flying, so I was nervous."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Last time I flew out of my home airport of Tampa, I got searched, too," said a different person on Reddit. "The guard said something unnerving like ‘swamp rot’ or ‘swamp crotch’ or something similarly embarrassing."

Another user remarked, "I didn't read all the comments, but this happens to me when I'm late for a flight because I'm sweaty."

tsa pat down

People online have discussed how sweating may be a culprit in setting off TSA security alarms. (iStock)

"If you [go] through the machine that makes you put your hands above your head, it senses moisture," the same person added. 

"I've been stopped for additional screening twice."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

"Could be: clothes (baggy etc.), sweat, position (not on footprints, too wide or too narrow), zipper, too many layers, reflective stuff, ghosts, etc.," commented one user.

A spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) told Fox News Digital that sweat could play a role in setting off alarms.

reagan tsa airport travelers

The TSA says that a person's sweat could set off security alarms during a screening. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"Added moisture from a person’s body can alter the density of clothing, so it is possible perspiration may cause our Advanced Imaging Technology (AIT) machines to alarm," said the spokesperson.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If this occurs, the passenger may need to undergo additional screening, such as a pat-down in the area of the body where the AIT alarmed, to ensure there is no threat," the spokesperson added. 