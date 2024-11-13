Disney World parkgoers upset over new water ride being too wet: 'Absolutely soaked'

A new Disney World ride is making a splash among fans, with visitors debating their thoughts on social media.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opened this summer at Magic Kingdom near Orlando, Florida.

Inspired by the 2009 movie "The Princess and the Frog," the new attraction similarly follows the ride it replaced, Splash Mountain.

In the Reddit forum, "Disneyland," one user asked what fellow parkgoers thought about the ride.

"Please share your experience and reviews! And how does it compare to splash mountain," asked the user.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open at Disneyland Park's Critter Country in Anaheim, California, on Nov. 15, according to Disney Parks' website.

Many who rode Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disney World discussed how wet the ride was.

"We were calling it Soak Mountain afterwards-we were drenched," posted one user.

Another responded, "Great but very wet (I got drenched in all 3 drops). I heard that they’re still adjusting the water levels so hopefully they do it in a way where we don’t get a tidal wave at our faces."

"I have gotten absolutely soaked every single time, including in row 5," said another Redditor.

Another agreed, "Got soaked beyond words, broke down both times I rode it and had to evacuate it."

"This time I was soaked as a drenched rat, but everything was nice and fun. The animatronics moved smoothly, and made it enjoyable," commented another.

Many users compared the new attraction to Splash Mountain.

"That ever-present sense of impending danger in Splash is gone, so now it's more like a fun, quick zip through the bayou at night, punctuated with a big drop at the end," said one user on Reddit.

Another person wrote, "I dont know it was good but I feel like they couldve done much better."

One Redditor posted, "Splash was ALWAYS one of my favorites but the new effects/animatronics are AMAZING and the lighting is gorgeous. It also fits right in with New Orleans Square."

The Splash Mountain ride was based on Br'er Rabbit's adventures in the 1946 Disney musical film "Song of the South," which was criticized for its portrayal of African Americans and plantation life during Reconstruction, FOX Business reported.

"Splash had variation from room to room...Splash just executed a ride story better than Tiana's," said a user.

Users on X also began a discussion about the ride.

"We came prepared since we heard you get drenched on this ride," said one X user.

Another X user wrote, "You definitely get very wet on this ride if you are in 1st and 2nd row. Our shoes got very wet even with poncho on."

Fox News Digital reached out to Disney Parks for comment.