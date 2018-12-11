Three random strangers help mom struggling with toddlers at airport

Three random strangers stepped in to help a mom flying alone with her two young children.

Becca Kinsey shared the heartwarming story on Facebook, describing the “amazing women” who lent her a helping hand when she was traveling home from Disneyworld with her 2-year-old and 5-year-old.

“We were standing in line in security, on the verge of tears because Wyatt was screaming and James was exhausted. Out of the blue, one mom stops the line for security and says ‘here, jump in front of me! I know how it is!’” Kinsey wrote in her now viral post.

“Wyatt fell asleep and I was trying to carry everyone’s carry-on when another mom jumps out of her place in line and says ‘hand me everything, I’ve got it.’ When I said thank you to both of them they said ‘don’t you worry, we’re going to make sure you get on that flight.’ The second woman takes evvvverything and helps me get it through security and, on top of all that, she grabs all of it and walks us to the gate to make sure we get on the flight,” she continued.

“To top it all off, Wyatt starts to scream at take off before he finally falls back to sleep. After about 45 min, this angel comes to the back and says ‘you look like you need a break’ and holds Wyatt for the rest of the flight AND walks him all the way to baggage claim, hands him to Blake, hugs me and says ‘merry Christmas!!’” Kinsey wrote.

The mom also shared an adorable photo of the woman on the plane holding her sleeping son.

The post, which was shared Dec. 7, has received over 880,000 likes and 128,000 shares. Kinsey also updated the post to encourage everyone to “pay it forward” and make a donation to an organization called Kidd’s Kids, which raises money to send “children with life-threatening and life-altering conditions on a 5 day trip to Disney World so they can have a chance to forget at least some of the day to day stressors and get to experience a little magic!!” according to Kinsey.

$2,190 had been raised as of Tuesday afternoon.