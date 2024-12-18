Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fossils

Complete mastodon jaw found in New York homeowner's backyard: 'Remarkable discovery'

Discovery in Orange County is first of its kind in 11 years, New York State Museum says

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Workers make stunning discovery of mastodon bones while installing sewer on farm Video

Workers make stunning discovery of mastodon bones while installing sewer on farm

Indiana farmers uncover ancient mastodon bones.

A homeowner in New York uncovered a complete mastodon jaw in their backyard in what officials are calling a "remarkable discovery." 

The jaw of the extinct mammal, which was similar to an elephant, and several bone fragments were excavated from a property in Scotchtown by researchers from the New York State Museum and SUNY Orange. 

"The fossils – discovered by a curious homeowner – will undergo carbon dating and extensive scientific analysis to determine the mastodon’s age, diet, and habitat," the New York State Museum said in a statement. "Once preserved and studied, the jaw and related findings will be showcased in public programming in 2025, offering visitors a glimpse into New York’s rich Ice Age history." 

The Albany-based Museum said the homeowner first noticed the jaw when they spotted "two unusual teeth concealed by plant fronds and, intrigued, dug a bit deeper to uncover two more teeth just inches beneath the surface." 

ARCHAEOLOGISTS UNEARTH 13,000-YEAR-OLD MASTODON SKULL IN IOWA 

Mastodon jaw excavation

New York State Museum and SUNY Orange staff excavate a mastodon jaw found on a property in Scotchtown, N.Y. (New York State Museum)

"When I found the teeth and examined them in my hands, I knew they were something special and decided to call in the experts," the museum quoted the homeowner as saying. "I’m thrilled that our property has yielded such an important find for the scientific community." 

The discovery is also being described by the museum as the first of its kind in New York in 11 years, and a "prehistoric treasure." 

480-YEAR-OLD FIREARM DISCOVERED IN ARIZONA DESCRIBED BY RESEARCHERS AS THE ‘OLDEST’ FOUND IN THE US 

Mastodon tooth

A mastodon tooth that was still embedded in the jaw found in New York's Orange County. (New York State Museum)

"Excavation efforts by the New York State Museum and SUNY Orange unearthed a full, well-preserved mastodon jaw belonging to an adult individual," it said. "Alongside the jaw, researchers also recovered a piece of a toe bone and a rib fragment, offering valuable additional clues about the mastodon’s life and environment." 

Museum officials said 150 mastodon fossils have been found across New York, but a third of them have come from Orange County, where the jaw was discovered. 

Mastodon mammal illustration

A printed illustration of a mastodon from the book Animals of the Prehistoric World. (Florilegius/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"While the jaw is the star of the show, the additional toe and rib fragments offer valuable context and the potential for additional research," Cory Harris, Chair of SUNY Orange’s Behavioral Sciences Department, said in a statement. "We are also hoping to further explore the immediate area for more bones that may have been preserved." 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.