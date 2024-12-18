Complete mastodon jaw found in New York homeowner's backyard: 'Remarkable discovery'

A homeowner in New York uncovered a complete mastodon jaw in their backyard in what officials are calling a "remarkable discovery."

The jaw of the extinct mammal, which was similar to an elephant, and several bone fragments were excavated from a property in Scotchtown by researchers from the New York State Museum and SUNY Orange.

"The fossils – discovered by a curious homeowner – will undergo carbon dating and extensive scientific analysis to determine the mastodon’s age, diet, and habitat," the New York State Museum said in a statement. "Once preserved and studied, the jaw and related findings will be showcased in public programming in 2025, offering visitors a glimpse into New York’s rich Ice Age history."

The Albany-based Museum said the homeowner first noticed the jaw when they spotted "two unusual teeth concealed by plant fronds and, intrigued, dug a bit deeper to uncover two more teeth just inches beneath the surface."

"When I found the teeth and examined them in my hands, I knew they were something special and decided to call in the experts," the museum quoted the homeowner as saying. "I’m thrilled that our property has yielded such an important find for the scientific community."

The discovery is also being described by the museum as the first of its kind in New York in 11 years, and a "prehistoric treasure."

"Excavation efforts by the New York State Museum and SUNY Orange unearthed a full, well-preserved mastodon jaw belonging to an adult individual," it said. "Alongside the jaw, researchers also recovered a piece of a toe bone and a rib fragment, offering valuable additional clues about the mastodon’s life and environment."

Museum officials said 150 mastodon fossils have been found across New York, but a third of them have come from Orange County, where the jaw was discovered.

"While the jaw is the star of the show, the additional toe and rib fragments offer valuable context and the potential for additional research," Cory Harris, Chair of SUNY Orange’s Behavioral Sciences Department, said in a statement. "We are also hoping to further explore the immediate area for more bones that may have been preserved."