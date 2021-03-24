Southwest Airlines returns to pre-pandemic boarding policy

At least one airline is resuming some of its pre-pandemic operations.

Southwest Airlines confirmed to Fox News that it has resumed its traditional boarding process. During the pandemic, the airline (which does not assign seats) utilized a boarding system where passengers would board in smaller groups of 10. Now, Southwest Airlines is boarding passengers in groups of 30, USA Today reports.

The airline confirmed to Fox News that while it has adjusted its boarding policies, it is still following other pandemic-era practices, such as reminding passengers to social distance when possible, and adhering to the federal mask mandate.

AMERICAN AIRLINES PASSENGERS BRAWL OVER WHO GETS TO DEPLANE FIRST, WITNESS SHARES VIDEO TO TWITTER

"Southwest is operating with our traditional boarding process," Southwest Airlines spokesperson Dan Landson said in a statement provided to Fox News. "Many Customers are familiar with Southwest’s standard boarding style, and the expectation for the normal boarding process was becoming increasingly important as additional Customers return to travel with us. The change took effect on March 15."

The statement continues, "Of course, Southwest Airlines maintains physical distancing reminders in airport areas and encourages social distancing. Additionally, Southwest’s policy and the federal mask mandate require Customers and Employees to wear face masks at all times throughout the airport, while boarding and deplaning, and onboard the aircraft."