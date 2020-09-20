Royal Caribbean CEO warns of anti-cruise group using CDC website to try to extend no sail order

One cruise line isn’t going to be sunk without a fight.

According to the CEO of a major cruise line, an anti-cruise group is attempting to flood the CDC website in an apparent attempt to pressure the organization into extending the no-sail order. In an attempt to counteract the group’s efforts, the CEO is asking fans of the cruise line for help.

The CDC has been accepting public comments in regards to allowing cruise companies to return to the seas. Users can submit information and suggestions on guidelines for cruise companies to follow in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

STRANDED CRUISE WORKERS IN BRAZIL FINALLY GOING HOME: 300,000 OTHERS AWAIT REPATRIATION

Royal Caribbean Cruises CEO Michael Bayley posted to Facebook about the situation. According to him, an anti-cruise group - which he does not name - is attempting to use the comment section to push its agenda.

“On Monday the 21st, the CDC closes the request for public comment regarding healthy return to cruising. There have been over 3000 comments, many of which have been very constructive and it has been incredible to hear from you all," he wrote. "Recently, a small anti-cruise group has lobbied their supporters to comment on cruise beyond the CDC remit. If you have a passion for cruising and the wonderful memories you have created sailing the oceans of the world, please visit and comment today.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The post concludes with a link to the CDC’s comment section, which closes on Sept. 21.

The CDC comment section asks users to provide their thoughts on various topics related to cruise operations post-COVID-19. Comments can discuss a variety of topics, including what steps cruise lines should take onboard ships, how to handle off-shore excursions, and the length of cruise trips.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In regards to the anti-cruise group, a number of comments have been posted to the CDC website discussing issues such as onboard air pollution and cruise companies’ impact on the climate. Several of these posts appear to use the same exact language as each other.

The Royal Caribbean Blog, an unofficial blog for the cruise line, linked these comments to a group named Stand.Earth. According to the website, the group has posted instructions for its members to post similar messages to the CDC.