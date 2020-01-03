Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Airports
Published

Plane slides off runway at Utah airport after hitting 'patch of ice'

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 3Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 3

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 3 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A twin-engine plane slid off the runway at Utah’s Heber City Municipal Airport on Thursday morning, prompting the facility to close for the remainder of the day.

Local officials and emergency personnel responded at the scene shortly after 10 a.m. Wasatch County Fire initially blamed the incident on “a patch of ice” on the runway.

A "patch of ice" is believed to be responsible for the incident, Wasatch County Fire officials have said.

A "patch of ice" is believed to be responsible for the incident, Wasatch County Fire officials have said. (Wasatch County Fire)

HORRIFIED PASSENGERS SPOT MAN URINATING IN AIRPORT TERMINAL

“No injuries and no fuel spill. There was damage only to the landing gear,” fire officials wrote on social media.

The plane’s three occupants were uninjured, according to Gephardt Daily.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The aircraft itself suffered only minor damage to the landing gear, a public information officer for Wasatch County Fire told KPCW.

“When we arrived, everybody was out of the airplane there were no injuries,” Public Information Officer Janet Carson told the outlet. "The only damage they found to the plane is a little bit of damage to the landing gear.”

Carson also confirmed no fuel leak and no “hazardous or dangerous” materials coming from the aircraft. She added that the airport had arranged for a crane to come remove the plane.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A representative for the airport was not immediately available to confirm when the airport reopened.