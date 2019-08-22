Passengers reportedly sent flying when plane drops 300 feet in 15 seconds: 'We all thought we were going to die'

Passengers on a recent flight from Mauritius in East Africa to Madrid were reportedly thrown from their seats when their plane briefly plummeted from the sky.

The aircraft apparently hit a pocket of turbulence that caused it to quickly drop several hundred feet. Multiple injuries were reported, although none of them were serious.

DRUNKEN FRONTIER AIRLINES PASSENGER OUNCHED PILOT AT VEGAS AIRPORT, OFFICIALS SAY

The incident occurred on an Evelop Airlines flight on Tuesday, CNA.com reports. Afterwards, the plane landed safely at Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suarez Airport, its original destination, where several passengers and crew members were reportedly treated for injuries.

According to reports, 11 passengers and three crew members sustained injuries from the dramatic drop. An employee for the airline told CNA.com that the passengers had ignored the seatbelt warning, which had been activated before the turbulence hit the plane.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The Straits Times reported that the aircraft hit a pocket of “clear air turbulence,” which occurs in calm-looking skies. The episode reportedly lasted for 15 seconds, during which the flight dropped over 300 feet.

A person who claims to have been on the Evelop flight told the news outlet that the plane “plunged like when you are at a fairground attraction. We saw many passengers fly literally over the seats, some hit the ceiling, others the seats beside them.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Another passenger said that the incident sent people “flying towards the ceiling and floating in the air, like you see in the movies,” according to CNA.com. “We all thought we were going to die.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Evelop Airlines did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.