Online petition urges Disneyland Resort not to reopen amid fears of second coronavirus wave: 'Irresponsible'

They think it’s downright goofy to open back up.

Tens of thousands have signed an online Change.org petition urging Disneyland Resort to rethink its plans for reopening, arguing that that the theme park could be putting its guests and employees at risk for contracting COVID-19.

“There are more cases now than when the parks closed on March 13th, 2020,” the petition’s anonymous organizers reason, adding that they feel it’s “irresponsible and greedy” of Disneyland to reopen for business, especially amid concerns over a second wave of coronavirus cases.

Disneyland Resort first outlined its official plans for phased reopening on Wednesday, confirming that the Downtown Disney entertainment district would reopen first, on July 9, followed by Disneyland and Disney California Adventure on July 17, and then Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel on July 23. The resort also noted that this timeline was “pending state and local government approvals.”

“We are purposefully taking baby steps during this very intentional phased approach,” wrote Josh D'Amaro, the Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, in a blog post published Wednesday. “As one of the first major theme parks to close our operations and the last to reopen, we have been deliberate about keeping the health and safety of our cast, guests and local communities top of mind.”

Disneyland Resort also directed its blog’s readers to a May message from Dr. Pamela Hymel, the Disney Parks Chief Medical Officer, about the enhanced safety protocols Disney would be implementing at its properties.

However, the organizers of the Change.org petition argue that Disneyland officials are not taking into account a second wave of coronavirus cases predicted by public health experts.

“Health officials have stated that the 2nd wave of COVID-19 will be worse. So reopening before the 2nd wave even hits us is irresponsible and greedy,” the organizers state.

The petition, which had gathered more than 20,000 signatures by Friday morning, instead urged Disneyland Resort to reschedule for a later date “when cases of Covid-19 drop and Health Officials state it is safer for everyone.”

A representative for Disneyland Resort was not immediately available to comment on the petition.