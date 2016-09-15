North America's biggest indoor theme park coming to New Jersey

New Jersey is about to get slimed, stacked-up and Shrek-ed out.

North America’s largest indoor theme park is coming to American Dream Meadowlands in Rutherford, N.J. with five major themed worlds including a Nickelodeon park, LEGOLAND, and DreamWorks area.

Nickelodeon is the latest brand to bring its intellectual properties to the massive $5 billion park project, partnering with entertainment developer Triple Five to create an eight-and-one-half acre park with rides and attractions based on characters like SpongeBob SquarePants and the Fairly Odd Parents, reports Travel Market Watch.

Attractions at Nickelodeon Universe include the Fairly Odd Coaster, Diego's Rescue Rider, and Shredder's Mutant Masher-- a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Ride.

“Based on the success we have seen with Nickelodeon Universe at Mall of America we are excited to bring the number one entertainment brand for kids to American Dream,” Triple Five President Don Ghermezian said in a statement.

Previously announced features of the 91-acre complex include New Jersey’s first Sea Life aquarium with a tropical ocean tank and a walk-through underwater tunnel. There will also be a 300-foot-tall observation wheel, a 12-story indoor ski park with an 800-foot-long hill, and a food court with 15-restaurants and 50 quick serve options.

The LEGOLAND area will be designed for the younger set—specifically ages 3 to 10—and include a 4D cinema (which allows viewers to smell what they’re seeing), a Lego brick pool, a 22,000-square-foot adult arcade, a bowling alley and rides. Kids and adults can also learn to up their Lego game by taking signature building classes.

Tickets for the park will be available in a variety of options-- from single-rides to annual passes.

American Dream Meadowlands was originally slated to open summer 2017, but the date has since been pushed back to 2018.

Dubai currently boasts the world's largest indoor theme park, IMG Worlds of Adventure. The 1.5 million-square foot facility opened in August.