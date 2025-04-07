Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Travel

Beach walk by man, woman yields ancient weapon discovery bearing 'secrets' from the past

Dagger is 'one of the most valuable finds of its type' in Poland, museum says

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
close
Travel expert unveils hottest destinations for summer 2025, shares tips to plan the perfect cruise Video

Travel expert unveils hottest destinations for summer 2025, shares tips to plan the perfect cruise

Travel expert Colleen Kelly shares the hottest travel destinations for this summer and provides tips for travelers planning a cruise.

A pair of pedestrians recently stumbled across an ancient deadly weapon in a peaceful and most unlikely location: a beach in Poland.

The artifact, a 2,500-year-old dagger, was found on March 30. 

Poland's Museum of the History of the Kamieńska Land announced the discovery in a Facebook post later that day.

ANCIENT SETTLEMENT REVEALS REMAINS OF 1,800-YEAR-OLD DOG, BAFFLING EXPERTS: ‘PRESERVED QUITE WELL’

The weapon was found in clay gravel on the coast of the Baltic Sea. The museum credited Jacek Ukowski and Katarzyna Herdzik for the discovery along with recent storms that helped bring the weapon to light.

"Not often does nature reveal to us the secrets of the distant past," said the organization's post, which was translated from Polish to English. 

Dagger near Baltic Sea

The dagger found on a beach dates back 2,500 years, according to experts. (Muzeum Historii Ziemi Kamieńskiej via Facebook)

"And yet, this is exactly what happened over the Baltic Sea."

Pictures posted by the museum reveal the intricate details of the weapon, which include crescent moons and crosses that resemble stars.

ARCHAEOLOGISTS DISCOVER LONG-LOST TOMB OF UNKNOWN PHARAOH IN EGYPT

"The dagger was preserved in excellent condition, which makes it one of the most valuable finds of its type in Poland," the museum said.

"The handle is finished with a pointy head and decorated with an alternating ornament that goes down to the blade."

Two metal detectorists holding dagger

Jacek Ukowski and Katarzyna Herdzik discovered the ancient dagger last month while taking a walk on the beach. (Muzeum Historii Ziemi Kamieńskiej via Facebook)

The museum added that its experts are still not sure what the weapon was used for, but the artifact will undergo intensive examination in the future.

"Surface decorations may indicate connections to a solar cult and suggest that the dagger had a ritual significance," the organization noted.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

"It could also have been equipped with a rich warrior."

It added, "This dagger is undoubtedly a true work of art and an example of a high level of metallurgy. Perhaps it is imported and was cast in one of the workshops in Southern Europe."

Split image of dagger

The dagger may have been used in ancient rituals. Experts said they will continue to study the artifact. (Muzeum Historii Ziemi Kamieńskiej via Facebook)

Herdzik told the museum the find was completely unexpected.

"I didn't expect to make such a big discovery, but the moment I saw this item, I just knew it could be something valuable," she said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The Museum of the History of the Kamieńska Land also thanked Herdzik and Ukowski for their "alertness and quick reaction."

Split image of woman holding dagger, dagger alone

The dagger was found by a couple as they walked on the beach; recent storms in the region contributed to the revelation. (Muzeum Historii Ziemi Kamieńskiej via Facebook)

"Thanks to their immediate reporting, this remarkable find was properly secured and saved for future generations," the museum wrote. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Their attitude sets a model for a responsible approach to cultural heritage and conservation of monuments."

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.