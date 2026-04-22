Man sparks outrage by calling 30-minute airport ride for his wife a ‘massive inconvenience’

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Airport pickups are sparking a heated online debate, with some calling the simple act of getting someone at the airport these days a "relationship test," and others saying it’s an unnecessary hassle in the age of Uber.

The conversation gained traction recently after a man posted on social media that he agreed to drive his wife to the airport for a work trip about 30 minutes away — but saw it as a "massive inconvenience."

The post was later deleted, but not before drawing widespread criticism and fueling discussion across social media after a user shared a screenshot on X.

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The debate reflects a growing divide over consideration versus convenience in relationships.

Etiquette expert Jacqueline Whitmore of Florida told Fox News Digital that people should always ask — and not expect a ride from someone.

"A ride to the airport is not a given. It's a favor," Whitmore noted.

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She said it doesn't matter if the person is a partner or a friend.

Either way, people should never assume that someone else will take them pick them up from the airport, she said.

"In a committed relationship, rides to the airport often become the norm. But even then, it should feel mutual and considerate, not obligatory or one-sided," Whitmore said.

Many users responding to the viral Reddit post sided with the man's wife.

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Some said the issue was less about the drive itself and more about the husband’s attitude — arguing that framing the request as a "massive inconvenience" undermined a basic act of support.

Others said small gestures like airport drop-offs can carry meaning in a relationship, especially when they involve time and effort.

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"Your actual spouse should have no issues getting you to/from an airport," one user wrote.

"Picking someone up from the airport is something you can ask a random work friend after like a year."

On Reddit, users discussing the topic said that while airport pickups are not always convenient, many still consider them a thoughtful gesture rather than an obligation, particularly within families.

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A commenter said, "Why would I want my family member or friend to pay extra money on top of what they paid for their plane ticket/checked luggage to get ground transportation when they’re going to see me anyway?"