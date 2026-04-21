Hotel guest says 'free' amenities are a hidden fee trap costing travelers tons of extra money

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Travelers are being warned to double-check their hotel room bills after a man on social media discovered that items that he and his wife thought were complimentary actually carried a fee if they were used — and gave very specific examples of what happened to him.

In a TikTok video that went viral, Jaden Warren said he was surprised to learn that several bathroom items on display in his hotel room at the Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk by Hyatt were not free at all.

"We were super excited about the amenities they have," Warren said in the video, pointing to items such as shower steamers and face masks that were displayed in the bathroom.

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He said the catch became clear, however, after noticing a minibar menu tucked behind the products.

"You open up the minibar menu, and it turns out all of those things are chargeable instead of included amenities," he said.

Warren argued the elaborate setup could easily confuse guests, noting that toiletries are often complimentary at hotels.

He also said the menu was partially hidden behind the luxury items, making it less obvious that the products were for sale.

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"This is annoying and unfortunately, very common," New York-based travel expert Lee Abbamonte told Fox News Digital.

Abbamonte said guests should review in-room menus carefully before using any items, especially when products are displayed separately from the main minibar.

"It can be a little deceptive by hotels, but that's just kind of the way it is right now," he said.

"Deceptive practices are acceptable, and high prices are even more acceptable."

Another industry expert had a different take altogether.

"Context matters. This has nothing to do with a bar of soap, shampoo, conditioner or body wash," said Sarah Dandashy, a travel and hospitality expert based in California who runs the Ask a Concierge website.

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"Those are the industry standard complimentary toiletries. … This hotel [is offering] luxury products that go well above and beyond what any standard hotel room provides: boutique skincare lines, bath bombs, face masks. These are elevated extras that most hotels don't stock. Guests weren't being charged for the basics — they were being given access to a luxury upgrade."

She agreed guests could be "momentarily confused" if "clear distinctions" weren't made in the signage.

She added, "Hotels are operating under enormous cost pressure right now. … The fix is clearer communication, not outrage."

Online, the video quickly drew reactions from other travelers, many of whom said they would have made the same assumption as the husband who posted his thoughts.

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One person wrote, "An unexpected $35 charge for hand soap on my bill would ensure that I never stayed there again, no matter if it was the best hotel stay of my life."

Others shared similar experiences with unexpected hotel charges.

"I stayed at a $350-a-night hotel recently that charged for the instant coffee and tea bags they left out. I’ll never go back," a different commenter said.

"I would have absolutely assumed the bath products were free."

Others emphasized that hidden or unclear fees would chase them away forever.

"This should be illegal," a person wrote.

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Yet another commenter said, "I travel almost weekly for work and frequently for personal travel. I would have absolutely assumed the bath products were free."

A different user put it this way: "No way would I think things on a tray in the bathroom were additional charges. Very gross."

One person tried sharing practical advice.

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"Businesses will never learn. A quick one-time charge can lead to never staying there again and telling friends and family to avoid the business. A gift with the room will almost always lead to another stay and spreading the word to friends and family," the person wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to Hyatt for comment, as well as to the American Hotel and Lodging Association, which is based in Washington, D.C.