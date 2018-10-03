It’s time for muggles to start planning a return trip to Universal Orlando’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

The theme park kicked off its promotional campaign on Monday for a new roller coaster that has yet to be named, but already looks awesome.

“The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, the theme park experience that opened at Universal Orlando in 2010, is soon to welcome a brand-new ride in the Hogsmeade section of the park,” Pottermore announced Monday alongside an artist rendering. The new coaster follows in the footsteps of the now-closed Dragon Challenge attraction, which was a set of intertwined roller coasters that closed in September of 2017.

According to Theme Park Insider, the ride appears to take guests through the Forbidden Forest and will likely include multiple indoor elements, including a drop track. Hypable also theorized the three Cornish Pixies, which were introduced during Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, along with the castle in the background could offer clues as to what riders can soon expect.

Not much else is known about this mysterious ride just yet — except that it will likely be huge.

“I walked by the construction site in August and can tell you that the amount of land this ride takes up is massive. I expect that this’ll be an amazing ride,” Hypable's Stefanie Lis wrote.

For now, fans will simply have to make due with the existing rides and attractions at the park as this roller coaster isn’t expected to open to the public until sometime in 2019. Here’s everything a would-be Hogwarts students need to know about planning the perfect visit to the park any time of year.

This article originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.