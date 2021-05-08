Disney World, Universal Studios stopping temperature checks for guests

Soon, visitors to Walt Disney World and Universal Studios Orlando won’t have to get their temperature checked when they enter the theme parks.

Recently, Disney World updated its website saying that it would be phasing out temperature screenings this month.

Starting Saturday, cast members will no longer have to undergo onsite temperature checks. Meanwhile, temperature checks for guests entering the resort will end Sunday, May 16, according to Disney World.

The decision to end the checks is based on "the advice of the CDC" and local health officials, the theme park said on its website.

DISNEY WORLD’S STAR WARS HOTEL OPENING PUSHED TO NEXT YEAR

"Since reopening, we have considered guidance from public health authorities, government agencies, and our own team of health and safety experts as we assess and update health and safety measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19," Disney World said on its website. "As this guidance continues to evolve, and with the support of local health and government officials, we are making some additional adjustments."

DISNEY WORLD IS HIRING IN PREPARATION FOR CAPACITY INCREASE: REPORT

"We will continue to follow the guidance of health and safety leaders going forward and most importantly encourage people to get vaccinated," Disney World added.

Until May 16, visitors to Disney World will still have to undergo temperature checks. Anyone who has a temperature of 100.4 F or higher will not be allowed into the park and neither will their group, the website said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Universal Orlando decided to end its temperature screenings immediately.

In an update on its website, titled "New Safety Guidelines: Getting Closer to Normal," the theme park also said it would reduce social distancing requirements.

"We’re excited to enhance your Universal experience with the latest safety updates from local health and government officials," the theme park said in the update. "There are no more temperature checks upon entry. And Social Distancing between travel parties is now reduced to three feet (1 meter)."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Even though they are ending temperature screenings, Disney World and Universal are keeping many of their other coronavirus safety measures, including requiring masks, practicing social distancing and sanitizing the parks.

The theme parks’ decisions come as Florida is making changes to its coronavirus safety measures, NBC News reported.

Earlier this week, Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended the state’s remaining COVID-19 emergency orders effective July 1.