Disney Cruise Line reveals new alcohol policy

Disney Cruise Line has announced changes to its alcohol policy, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

The stricter new policy, which will go into effect fleet-wide Sept. 30, limits the type and amount of alcohol passengers can bring aboard Disney Cruise Line ships.

Under the new policy, passengers will be allowed to bring a maximum of two unopened bottles — no larger than 750 milliliters — of wine or champagne. And guests boarding with beer will be able to bring six 12-ounce bottles at most.

However any amount of liquor will be prohibited.

Keep in mind that the aforementioned volume limitations apply to boarding at the start of the voyage as well as boarding at each port-of-call.

Passengers will have to consume any alcohol brought on board in the privacy of their cabin, or else pay a fee to drink in the ship's dining room.

"We regularly evaluate our policies and made the change," a Disney Cruise Line spokesperson told the Sentinel Monday, adding that the new policy "is not unusual in the cruise industry."

CruiseGuy.com president and CEO Stewart Chiron told the Sentinel that it's unlikely the move was financially-motivated, but noted it will likely to make for a smoother boarding process. "It's not a question of Disney trying to increase liquor sales," said Chiron. "Liquor sales on Disney are not on par with other cruise lines. That is not their objective."

Previously, Disney Cruise Line passengers were allowed to board with beer and liquor as long as it was carried onto the ship. Under the new policy, any beverages brought onto the ship must be stored in a carry-on bag or luggage. Alcohol packed in checked-in luggage will be prohibited.

Disney said it will seize and store any alcohol that violates the new policy onboard until the end of the cruise.

