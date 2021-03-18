Disney Cruise Line announces new destinations and trips for summer of 2022

This summer’s cruise season is looking a little iffy amid the lingering coronavirus pandemic, with some cruise lines already canceling trips into June and beyond.

For travelers willing to plan ahead for the summer of 2022, Disney Cruise Line just announced a slate of new destinations and fan favorites that will be returning to its itineraries, including its first-ever summer sailings from Miami.

"While we prepare for a return to sea just as soon as the time is right, we continue to look to the future and develop more cruising options for families," Thomas Mazloum, president of Disney Cruise Line, said in a press release. "Offering this diverse new lineup of itineraries for the summer of 2022 shows our commitment to taking more guests to more destinations around the world as we plan for additional ships in the years ahead."

The Disney Magic will add five new ports to its grand tour of Europe in the summer of 2022, including Chania, Greece; Porto, Portugal; Riga, Latvia; Maloy, Norway and Nynashamn, Sweden. The ship will make its way through the Greek Isles and Mediterranean, then turn to northern Europe. Other stops along the way include Santorini, Crete, Barcelona, Naples, the French Riviera and Dover, England.

Disney will offer its first-ever summer cruises from Miami in 2022. The Disney Dream will sail three-, four- and five-night cruises to Castaway Cay, the company’s private island. It will also stop at destinations like Nassau, Bahamas and either Grand Cayman or Cozumel, Mexico.

The Disney Wonder will depart from Vancouver, Canada for its return to Alaska in 2022. The seven-night cruises will stop at destinations like Dawes Glacier, Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan.

Disney will also offer various Caribbean vacations leaving from Port Canaveral, Florida, near Walt Disney World Resort. Those sailings, aboard the Disney Fantasy, will also stop at Castaway Cay.

The cruise line is also still planning to debut its newest ship, the Disney Wish, in the summer of 2022, though it has not yet shared any information about its debut routes.

In the meantime, Disney’s cruise ships will remain docked at least through May, and sailings of the Disney Magic have been canceled into August. The cruise line previously said that it’s refining its coronavirus safety protocols and waiting on further guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.