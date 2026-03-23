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Century-old US airport to shut down to make way for taxpayer-funded park as critics push for housing

Historic airport set to close in 2028, with cash secured for green space

By Kelly McGreal Fox News
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A California airport that has operated for more than 100 years is set to close — and not without controversy.

The 227-acre Santa Monica Airport site is expected to be converted into open green space, sports areas and cultural facilities, according to the city of Santa Monica.

The city recently secured nearly $500,000 in funding to begin planning the transformation of about 20 acres of the airport site into park space, including trails, fitness areas and other public amenities, according to Los Angeles County documents.

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The airport is scheduled to close Dec. 31, 2028.

The closure follows decades of legal disputes and pushback from local residents, the city noted.

Jets parked on the runway at Santa Monica Airport with palm trees and a small plane taking off in the background.

Santa Monica Airport is set to close on Dec. 31, 2028, after years of legal disputes and public pushback.  (FG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The airport has already operated under strict limitations in recent years, including restrictions on late-night activity.

"Although arrivals are permitted 24 hours a day, pilots are requested to avoid all operations between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. Monday through Friday or until 8 a.m. on weekends," the city said.

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In 2017, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the city reached a settlement that allows Santa Monica to close the airport at the end of 2028 after continuing operations through that date, the FAA said.

The agreement also allowed the city to shorten the runway as part of efforts to limit airport activity.

Passengers waiting in an airport terminal with a commercial airplane visible through large windows at the gate.

The airport in Santa Monica already limits late-night flights, asking pilots to avoid operating overnight despite 24-hour arrivals. (iStock)

Once closed, the site will be redeveloped into a large-scale public space. 

Officials say the goal is to create a destination that serves both residents and visitors — while preserving open space in a densely populated area.

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Community input has played a major role in shaping the proposal, with the city hosting dozens of public meetings and collecting thousands of survey responses.

The proposal has sparked debate online. 

Aerial view of a city with an airport runway and housing.

The city recently secured funding to begin planning the conversion of about 20 acres of the airport into parkland with trails, fitness areas and other public amenities. (iStock)

Residents took to the r/SantaMonica subreddit to sound off on the decision.

Some residents voiced support for a large park, pointing to the lack of similar green spaces in Los Angeles.

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"Compared to other major cities, L.A. is lacking this type of curated urban park," one user wrote in a discussion about the project.

"Having it be a mix of high-density housing and a park would be great."

Others argued the land should be used in a different way.

"We desperately need more housing," another commenter wrote, suggesting the site could accommodate both a park and residential development.

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A third commenter said, "Would love a better way to connect to Ocean Park by foot or bike without 23rd St. Having it be a mix of high-density housing and a park would be great."

Yet another resident suggested it could be used for "a half-dozen super-tall residential towers, with mixed commercial and retail uses on the first few floors, and the rest a ton of public park space with trails and bike lanes and recreation fields."

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

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